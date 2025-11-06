Michael Jackson Biopic Movie: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & Updates

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Lionsgate

Witness the making of the late King of Pop on the big screen. Coming to theaters next year, fans of Michael Jackson will finally be able to watch the highly anticipated Lionsgate biopic Michael. Starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, the film features an ensemble cast to pay tribute to the “Billie Jean” hitmaker’s life and career.

When Does the Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Come Out? See Release Date

Michael will be released in theaters on April 24, 2026.

Michael Movie Trailer: ‘Thriller’ Video, Moonwalk & More

The trailer for Michael, which was unveiled on November 6, 2025, features Jafaar playing his late uncle in the recording studio, life on stage, filming the world-famous “Thriller” music video and his early days with the Jackson 5.

Who Is in the Michael Cast?

As previously mentioned, Jaafar will play his late uncle, Michael, and he is joined by a recognizable cast. Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, Michael’s father, Nia Long plays Katherine Jackson, Michael’s mother. The rest of the Jackson family features Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine Jackson, Tre Horton as Marlon Jackson, Rhyan Hill as Tito Jackson, David-Jones as Jackie Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Miles Teller as John Branca, an entertainment lawyer and manager.

The rest of the cast includes Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Jayden Harville as young Jermaine, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter as young Marlon, Judah Edwards as young Tito Joseph, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as young Jackie, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Michael’s older sister, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight, Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark, KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray, Michael’s bodyguard, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones and Derek Luke as Johnnie Cochran.