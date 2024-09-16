Tito Jackson Cause of Death: How the Jackson 5 Member Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Jackson family has lost another member of the talented 1960s pop band, the Jackson 5. Tito Jackson passed away on Sunday, September 15, as announced by his three sons — Taj, Taryll, and TJ — in a statement on Instagram, sharing that their father is “no longer with us.”

His most recent Instagram post was dedicated to his late brother Michael Jackson, showing him visiting a memorial in Munich alongside his two brothers, Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson. His death came just a month before his birthday on October 15, prompting many fans to speculate about the cause. HollywoodLife has gathered additional information regarding the passing of the late performer.

Who Was Tito Jackson?

Tito Jackson, born Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson, was best known as the lead guitarist of the Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Michael, Jackie, Marlon, and Jermaine Jackson. The group produced hits such as “ABC,” “I Want You Back,” and many others, rising to fame in the late 1960s and becoming one of the defining bands of the era. Although the group never officially disbanded, the brothers eventually pursued solo careers.

Tito Jackson Dies at 70

Tito, aged 70, was pronounced dead by his sons, who followed in the family’s footsteps as members of the band 3T, in an emotional Instagram post. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken.Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’”

They continued, “Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

His siblings have not yet shared any statements on social media regarding Tito’s passing.

How Did Tito Jackson Die?

BREAKING: Tito Jackson has died at the age of 70. Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, tells ET that Tito passed away today. While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, Manning believes that Tito suffered a heart… pic.twitter.com/coZCZm3T9i — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 16, 2024

The cause of Tito’s death has not been officially determined. However, sources told Entertainment Tonight that he may have “suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.” A close associate of the Jackson family suggested this might have been the cause.