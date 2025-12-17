What Is ‘Disclosure Day’ About? Breaking Down the Steven Spielberg Movie Plot

Image Credit: Niko Tavernise, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?” the Disclosure Day trailer asks. Leave it to the great and powerful Steven Spielberg to bring a new, unnerving sci-fi movie into our lives after we were given the friendly E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, the frightening War of the Worlds adaptation and the eerie Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Moviegoers have six months until the release of Spielberg’s new film, and all we have to work with for now is a teaser from the flick. So, what exactly is Disclosure Day about? Hollywood Life breaks down the plot below.

Who Is in the Disclosure Day Movie Cast?

As seen in the teaser, Emily Blunt is in the cast, and she plays a Kansas City weatherwoman, who apparently falls victim to an alien-like effect when she stammers, then makes a clicking sound live on the air.

Josh O’Connor is also a main cast member. The rest of the crew features Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

What Is Disclosure Day About? Plot Breakdown

Based on the intense trailer, Josh plays a whistleblower who intends to give the world’s 7 billion-person population “full disclosure” at the same time about an apparent alien invasion. The teaser then flashes to him standing in a crop circle.

“People have a right to know the truth,” Josh’s character is heard saying in the trailer, adding that he wants “full disclosure, to the whole world, all at once.”

Colin’s character is later seen in a chair, apparently viewing something unspeakable. He wears a mouth guard and wires on his head as his eyes widen in shock at the apparent “disclosure” he faces.

Fans have already dubbed the upcoming movie as Spielberg’s new “UFO-centered” film, but according to its ominous teaser, the story appears to focus more on how humanity grapples with the truth of contacting other life forms away from Earth.

When Is the Release Date of Disclosure Day?

Disclosure Day will be released to theaters on June 12, 2026.