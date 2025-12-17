‘Disclosure Day’: Release Date, Cast, Plot & How to Watch the Steven Spielberg Movie

Image Credit: Niko Tavernise, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day returns the director to sci-fi, revisiting themes that have long shaped his career. The film imagines a world confronting the revelation that humanity may not be alone, following a mysterious event with global consequences. Written by Spielberg alongside longtime collaborator David Koepp and featuring a score by John Williams, the movie stars Emily Blunt alongside Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and others.

Following the appearance of a Disclosure Day billboard in Times Square, the film quickly sparked discussion online, with fans pointing to Spielberg’s return to original science fiction as a major cultural moment. One X user wrote, “This billboard in Times Square is not just promoting another movie. It is signaling the return of the filmmaker who reshaped the medium itself. Spielberg, the most influential director in the history of cinema, the man whose last name is a synonym for Hollywood, is about to debut his first original sci-fi story in years.”

The fan added, “The fact that it is completely secretive, with hints of disclosure and UAPs, only makes it more exciting. There is a whole generation that does not realize how much of modern pop culture exists because of him. This feels like witnessing the next chapter from the architect of the art form itself. Moments like this are rare.”

Below, find everything to know about Disclosure Day, including its plot, release date, and full cast.

What Is Disclosure Day About?

Disclosure Day is a science fiction thriller from Spielberg that delves into what happens when proof of extraterrestrial life comes to light and the world must confront that truth. The teaser trailer suggests the story centers on mysterious events involving alien activity and global reactions, hinting at media, government, and psychological consequences as characters grapple with the implications of “disclosure.”

The film’s promotional tagline — “If you found out we weren’t alone … the truth belongs to seven billion people” — underscores its wide-reaching stakes.

Who Stars in Disclosure Day? Cast

The ensemble cast is led by Blunt, who appears as a TV meteorologist whose live broadcast becomes unsettlingly strange. Alongside her are O’Connor, Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell.

Disclosure Day’s Release Date

Disclosure Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. The film is positioned as a major summer release.

Will Disclosure Day Be Available to Stream?

At this time, Disclosure Day is expected to receive an exclusive theatrical release first. Streaming availability has not yet been announced.