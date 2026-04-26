Did Klay Thompson Cheat on Megan Thee Stallion? Her Accusations & Rumors Explained

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hesitate to put her now-ex-boyfriend, Klay Thompson, on blast in a public message that was nothing short of savage. After accusing the basketball player of cheating on her, Meg provided a statement confirming their breakup on April 25, 2026.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” the rapper told Page Six. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Hours after announcing her split from Klay, Meg performed on Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and according to fan-captured clips online, she was seen wiping away tears during the applause.

Hollywood Life unpacks everything we know so far about Meg’s accusations against Klay below.

How Long Were Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Together?

Megan and Klay went public with their relationship in July 2025, but they had sparked dating rumors earlier that summer. Up until her April 2026 breakup announcement, they had been together for around nine months.

Did Klay Thompson Cheat on Megan Thee Stallion?

According to Meg, yes, Klay was unfaithful to her. However, the pro athlete has not publicly commented on his former girlfriend’s accusations.

In an Instagram Stories statement, the “Not My Fault” rapper claimed the NBA star had given her multiple reasons to call it quits in addition to allegedly cheating on her.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,'” Meg alleged in her shocking Stories message. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? b**ch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye y’all.”

Who Did Klay Thompson Allegedly Cheat on Megan Thee Stallion With?

It’s unclear who Klay allegedly cheated on Meg with, but baseless rumors about WNBA player Lexie Brown started swirling online. Social media users claimed Lexie had switched her Instagram account to private, but her account is still public.

Lexie has not publicly commented on the speculation at the time of publication.

Who Are Klay Thompson’s Ex-Girlfriends?

Before he started dating Megan, Klay was in a relationship with Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Herrier from 2018 to 2020. Before that, he was romantically linked to Coco Jones from 2021 to 2023. Since they kept their relationship private, it’s unclear why the former couple called it quits.