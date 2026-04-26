Megan The Stallion Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Savage’ Hitmaker Has

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t just step into the spotlight; she kicked the door down — heels first, of course. From viral freestyles to chart-topping hits, the Houston native has transformed her bold personality and undeniable talent into a full-fledged empire. With swagger, savvy business moves, and a loyal fan base, Megan has proven she’s more than just a music star. So, how exactly did she build her fortune, net worth and overall legacy?

Find out Meg’s net worth and more about her fortune here.

How Did Megan Thee Stallion Get Rich?

Megan’s rise to fame started the way many modern success stories do: online. Early freestyle videos that she posted on social media quickly gained traction. By 2019, she was already making waves with hits like “Hot Girl Summer,” which turned the catchy phrase into her own signature style.

But music is just one piece of the whole picture. Megan capitalized on her popularity with endorsements and partnerships. She has worked with major brands across beauty, fashion, food and fitness, bringing in significant income beyond streaming and touring. Most recently, she partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts to promote their protein drinks.

Touring has also played a major role in Meg’s fortune. Her electrifying performances and festival appearances resulted in big paychecks, while her music consistently racks up millions of streams around the world.

What Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Net Worth?

Megan currently boasts a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

With new music releases, expanding partnerships and more stage opportunities, such as in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the rapper’s net worth is expected to climb even higher in the coming years.

Who Was Megan Thee Stallion Dating?

Megan’s love life has often made headlines just as much as her music. Over the years, she’s been linked to a few high-profile names, including rapper Pardison Fontaine. Most recently, however, her public breakup from now-ex-boyfriend Klay Thompson made headlines in April 2026 after she accused him of cheating.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season,” Meg alleged in an Instagram Stories message about Klay. “Now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? b**ch I need a REAL break after this one.. bye yall,” Meg wrote.”