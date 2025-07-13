Klay Thompson’s Girlfriend: Who Was the NBA Player Dating Before Megan Thee Stallion?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hotties, guess what? Megan Thee Stallion has found a new love, and it’s NBA player Klay Thompson! The duo had been the subject of dating rumors for weeks, but the rapper and the Dallas Mavericks player finally confirmed their relationship status over the summer of 2025.

Below, get a breakdown of Klay and Megan’s connection and look back at their respective past relationships.

Who Is Klay Thompson Dating Now?

Klay appears to be going out with Megan! It’s unclear how the pair met, but they sparked dating rumors a few weeks prior to going Instagram official in July 2025.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion 👀 pic.twitter.com/gMQRYmKAxR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 12, 2025

Is Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson’s Girlfriend?

Yes, it appears that Megan and Klay are officially in a relationship based on the sweet photos he shared of them in a July 2025 Instagram post. In one shot, Meg had her back turned toward the camera while seemingly going in to kiss Klay. In another picture, Klay and Meg were holding hands.

Megan hasn’t publicly commented on her romance with Klay, but he photo-bombed his girlfriend in a July 2025 Instagram carousel. The post featured several shots of Meg posing in a bikini at a pool, with Klay sitting on a lounge chair in the background.

Who Are Klay Thompson’s Former Girlfriends?

Before dating Megan, Klay was in a relationship with Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Herrier from 2018 to 2020. It’s unclear why the duo broke up, and they haven’t spoken about their former relationship since their breakup.

Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

Before Klay, Megan was romantically linked to fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine from 2021 to 2023. She confirmed their romance via Instagram Live in February 2021. At some point, Megan was briefly linked with basketball player Torrey Craig, but their connection seemed to have fizzled out sometime before she met Klay.