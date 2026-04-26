Who Is Lexie Brown? What to Know About the WNBA Star Amid Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors

Lexie Brown (real name: Alexis Kiah Brown), the WNBA Seattle Storm point guard, found herself thrown into the chaotic rumor mill surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson‘s breakup. Since the “Savage” artist accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating, social media users speculated whether Lexie was involved in the drama — even though she has no known connection to Klay, despite their sports careers.

Meg took to her Instagram Stories in April 2026 to accuse Klay of saying he had no interest in monogamy anymore and that he cheated. However, the rapper did not specify any names in her statement.

“Cheating , had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,'” Meg alleged. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? b**ch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

Below, learn more about Lexie and why her name was thrown into the mix about Megan and Klay’s split.

Who Is Lexie Brown?

Lexie is a WNBA point guard. Before she joined the Seattle Storm in 2025, the Massachusetts native played for the Connecticut Sun, the Minnesota Lynx, the Chicago Sky, Charnay and the Los Angeles Sparks.

How Old Is Lexie Brown? Her Age Now

Lexie is currently 31 years old.

Does Lexie Brown Know Klay Thompson?

Many have assumed that Klay and Lexie run in the same circles since they’re both professional basketball players. Social media trolls claimed that Lexie made her Instagram private shortly after Meg and Klay’s breakup made headlines. However, Lexie’s account is still public at the time of publication.

It’s unclear whether or not Lexie and Klay have any kind of relationship or friendship.

Did Klay Thompson Cheat on Megan Thee Stallion With Lexie Brown?

The rumors involving Lexie appear to be baseless. She has no known connection to Klay.

But Meg definitely ignited a fire by publicly accusing Klay of cheating while pointing out in a statement that she was the one to break things off with Klay.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” the rapper’s statement read. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”