Demi Lovato Then & Now: See Her Transformation From Disney Teen To Vocal Powerhouse

Demi Lovato has always been open about her journey to stardom. We’re taking a look back at her incredible transformation from a Disney starlet to Grammy-nominated solo artist!

There are very few stars as open and raw as Demi Lovato. The 27-year-old star has gone through various trials and tribulations in order to become the towering talent and unequivocal inspiration her legions of fans always knew she was. After well over a decade in the entertainment and music industry, we’re taking a look back at where she started and her transformation into the vocal powerhouse she is today.

Demi skyrocketed to fame when she appeared in the 2008 TV movie Camp Rock on Disney Channel. While it was definitely a task for the young star to shine bright alongside her co-stars — the already established Jonas Brothers — Demi was wholly embraced by the young audience, who recognized her singing talents as soon as she uttered the first words of the film’s standout tune “This Is Me.”

From there, Demi became a Disney darling, appearing in the TV series Sonny With A Chance and reprising her role as Mitchie Torres for the 2010 sequel to Camp Rock — Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. From there, Demi was ready to shed her Mouse House ears and become her own solo artist. Having debuted two albums already, Demi’s 2011 release Unbroken cemented her as a true pop star with tunes like “Skyscraper” and “Give Your Heart a Break.”

Demi went on to release three more albums after Unbroken — her self-titled 2013 album, 2015’s Confident, and 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me. But while Demi was touring and making music, she was struggling. In 2018, Demi got very real in her song “Sober,” where she revealed she relapsed after six years of sobriety. It was also the same year Demi underwent a near-fatal overdose, prompting fans to hope that the star would recover.

Thankfully, Demi not only recovered from her 2018 overdose, but immediately pushed herself to seek the help she deserved. Now, the singer and Grammy-nominated talent is molding her own comeback. She gave a blisteringly emotional performance of “Anyone” from her forthcoming 2020 album at the Grammys in January, and has continued to be as open as possible about her life, her struggles, and her successes. We cannot wait to see how she conquers this next chapter. To see more images of Demi through the years, check out the gallery above!