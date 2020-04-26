Demi Lovato Jokes That She’s Been To ‘Rehab Several Times’ During ‘Sonny With A Chance’ Reunion

Former Disney star Demi Lovato caught up with her old co-stars via video chat, and was totally candid about her mental health struggles.

Demi Lovato, 27, reunited with her Sonny With A Chance co-stars, and opened up about her struggles with mental health in the years following her time on the Disney Channel. She was joined on the video chat by Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas. When Allisyn asked what everyone had been up to since the show ended, Demi was quick to say, “I went to rehab. Several times.” The “Skyscraper” hitmaker went on to explain that Tiffany was her “biggest inspiration” after she exited the show in its second season at the age of 19. “When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV,” Demi told her co-star.

She also confessed that while starring on the Disney Channel series she “wasn’t sleeping and I was so miserable and angry too because I felt like I was being overworked.” Demi also revealed that she was surprised that Sonny With A Chance continued without her. “When I left, you don’t expect your show to go on without you, but it did,” she said. “But I couldn’t have been happier for everybody…I just wasn’t in a period of time when I was ready to be on camera again. I could not go back into that environment and there were other things that factored into it.”

Demi also pulled over the possibility of “leaving the spotlight” as some of her former co-stars have since done. “I’m realizing that as I’ve gotten older because when I was young, when you start off in the industry as a 7-year-old, 8-year-old, you kind of value your self-worth with your success,” she explained. “I have moments all the time where I’m like, Do I want to continue this? Or do I want to pull a Tiffany and move to Texas, have a family and have a farm.”

The singer even opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder as a teenager, when Tiffany recalled how Demi’s dressing room was “98 degrees” everyday. Demi replied, “I had an eating disorder and I was underweight and freezing.” And although she misses her Disney cast mates, don’t expect a Sonny reunion anytime soon. “I love all of you guys so much, but I went through so much during that show that I would rather just start a whole new project with all of you,” she told the group. “If we were ever to do anything, I think we should just do a whole new thing.”