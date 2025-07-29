Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend: Is the Football Coach Dating Karrueche Tran?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Deion Sanders, a.k.a “Coach Prime” of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, had some of his loved ones by his side as he underwent bladder surgery to remove a tumor, ultimately leaving him cancer-free. Amid the ordeal, the retired NFL and MLB athlete sparked dating rumors with actress Karrueche Tran, who was seen supporting Deion as he went through the operation. So, is it true — is Kaurreche Deion’s girlfriend?

Below, learn all about Deion’s new, rumored relationship with Kaurreche and his past marriages.

Who Are Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wives?

Deion, who is currently unmarried, was previously wed to ex-wife Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998. The coach’s second marriage was to former wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders from 1999 to 2015.

Karruche in hospital with Deon sanders as he was dealing with his surgery pic.twitter.com/8AtKjAGEMl — Edd edd (@Eddyungin1) July 28, 2025

Is Karrueche Tran Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend?

Coach Prime and Kaurreche are rumored to be dating. However, they haven’t publicly commented on the nature of their relationship. The actress, who is 20 years Deion’s junior, appeared in an emotional clip from the 2025 video series “For Your Glory,” which documented Deion’s cancer diagnosis and bladder surgery.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer,” Karrueche said in the clip while fighting back tears. “He is having his bladder removed, and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines.” She added that Deion’s bladder removal was “the best” course for him “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn’t come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Have Many Kids Does Deion Sanders Have?

Deion has five children in total, whom he shares with both of his ex-wives. He shares his eldest kids, Deiondra and Deion Jr., with Carolyn and his other children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, with Pilar.

Shilo and Shedeur followed in their dad’s footsteps by playing football at the University of Colorado, where Coach Prime works for the Buffaloes.

Does Deion Sanders Still Have Bladder Cancer?

No, Coach Deion is considered cancer-free now that he’s had his bladder removed. He revealed the positive news during a July 2025 press conference. While there, he encouraged everyone to “get checked out” by medical professionals, adding, “Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this.”