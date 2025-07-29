Karrueche Tran & Deion Sanders’ Age Difference: How Old Are They?

Image Credit: Getty Images

After Deion Sanders revealed he had a close call with bladder cancer, he and actress Karrueche Tran sparked dating rumors in July 2025. Karrueche was seen by Coach Prime’s side while he underwent bladder surgery to remove the tumor. Since the duo hadn’t made public comments about their relationship in the past, fans are wondering if Karrueche is Deion’s girlfriend and what their age difference is.

Below, learn more about Deion and Karrueche’s relationship status and their age gap.

Who Is Karrueche Tran?

Karrueche is an actress best known for her role in Claws and the web series The Bay, the latter of which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program.

In addition to her career, Karrueche has also dated a few well-known celebrities, including Chris Brown and Victor Cruz.

Who Is Deion Sanders?

Deion is the head football coach for the University of Colorado-Boulder Buffaloes. He previously played in the NFL for 14 seasons in addition to the MLB for nine seasons. Thanks to his multi-faceted sports career, Deion earned the nickname “Prime Time,” which eventually evolved into “Coach Prime” when he became a coach.

Karrueche Tran Gets Emotional While Supporting Deion Sanders During His Bladder Cancer Surgery (🎥: Well Off Media/YouTube)pic.twitter.com/kj7DPElpjS — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Is Karrueche Tran Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend?

Karrueche and Deion sparked relationship rumors in July 2025 when she appeared in a clip from the video series “For Your Glory,” which documents the coach’s cancer journey.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer,” Karrueche said before taking a moment to cry. “He is having his bladder removed, and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines.” She went on to note that Deion’s bladder removal was “the best” course for him “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn’t come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Karrueche and Deion have a 20-year age difference.

How Old Is Karrueche Tran?

Karrueche is currently 37 years old. Her birthday is on May 17.

How Old Is Deion Sanders?

Deion is currently 57 years old. His birthday falls on August 9.

Deion Sanders’ Bladder Cancer Battle

After being diagnosed with bladder cancer, Deion had his bladder surgically removed and is currently considered cancer free. While speaking to the press in July 2025, Deion encouraged everyone to “get checked out” to avoid major health issues.

“Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this,” Coach Prime said. “Make sure you get the right care because without wonderful people like this, I wouldn’t be sitting here today because it grew so expeditiously. But please, get yourself checked.”