Deion Sanders’ Children: Meet Coach Prime’s Kids & Family

Deion Sanders‘ health journey made headlines in July 2025 when he revealed his bladder cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery to remove a tumor. With his family by his side, fans sent their best wishes to the University of Colorado Buffaloes coach and his children.

While speaking to reporters that summer, the former NFL and MLB athlete encouraged everyone to “get checked out” by a doctor to avoid possible health issues.

“Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this,” Coach Prime acknowledged. “Make sure you get the right care because without wonderful people like this, I wouldn’t be sitting here today because it grew so expeditiously. But please, get yourself checked.”

Now that Deion is on the mend, learn more about his family and children below.

"You have no idea how good God has been to me." Deion Sanders got emotional after revealing he is cured from cancer. pic.twitter.com/3VDTX0HMFH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 28, 2025

Is Deion Sanders Married?

No, Deion is not currently married, but he was in the past. His first marriage was to ex-wife Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998. Deion’s second marriage was to former wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders from 1999 to 2015.

Who Is Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Now?

Coach Prime is rumored to be dating actress Karrueche Tran. Speculation about their relationship circulated in July 2025 after the actress — who is 20 years younger than Deion — appeared in a tearful clip, revealing that Deion had to undergo bladder surgery to remove a tumor.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer,” Karrueche said in the “For Your Glory” video series. “He is having his bladder removed, and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines.” She went on to note that Deion’s bladder removal was “the best” course for him “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn’t come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Have Many Kids Does Deion Sanders Have?

Deion is a father of five children: Deiondra and Deion Jr., whom he shares with his first wife, Carolyn, and Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, whom he shares with ex-wife Pilar.

Shilo and Shedeur both played college football at the University of Colorado, where their dad works as the head coach of the Buffaloes.

Did Deion Sanders Beat Bladder Cancer?

Yes, as of now, Deion is considered cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove his bladder. During a press conference in July 2025, the coach noted he lost 25 pounds.

“This was not an easy task,” Deion pointed out, per ESPN. “It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy. That was a fight, but we made it.”