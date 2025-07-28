Deion Sanders’ Health: All Updates on His Cancer Battle

Image Credit: Getty Images

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes football team, confirmed what ailment he was battling during the offseason. In a press conference held on July 28, 2025, the coach and several medical professionals told reporters how he overcame bladder cancer and the status of his health now.

Below, learn about Sanders’ medical condition and whether or not he’s returning to coaching.

How Old Is Deion Sanders?

Sanders is currently 57 years old.

What’s Wrong With Deion Sanders?

Sanders revealed during a July 28, 2025, press conference that he was battling bladder cancer. During the offseason, he was diagnosed with a tumor and had to get his bladder removed.

During his recent press conference, Sanders warned others to “get checked out” to avoid anything cancerous.

"You have no idea how good God has been to me." Deion Sanders got emotional after revealing he is cured from cancer. pic.twitter.com/3VDTX0HMFH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 28, 2025

“Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this,” he pointed out. “Make sure you get the right care because without wonderful people like this, I wouldn’t be sitting here today because it grew so expeditiously. But please, get yourself checked.”

UC Health’s Dr. Janet Kukreja unpacked the timeline between Sanders’ diagnosis and surgery to remove the rumor.

“We proceeded with the removal of the bladder tumor,” Kukreja said. “We removed the tumor. It was very high grade, invading through the bladder wall, not into the muscle layer, something we call high-risk non-invasive bladder cancer.”

Does Deion Sanders Have Bladder Cancer?

Sanders is now cancer free, Dr. Kukreja confirmed during the press conference. “I am pleased to report that the results of the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer,” the doctor said.

Bladder Cancer Symptoms: The Signs to Watch Out for

One of the most common symptoms of bladder cancer is bloody urine, according to the American Cancer Society. Additionally signs of the disease include pain or burning while urinating, the need to go more often than usual, the sensation of having to urinate immediately, having trouble going and having to get up multiple times during the night.

What Other Health Issues Has Deion Sanders Had?

Before doctors discovered a tumor in his bladder, Sanders previously managed blood clots in his legs, got two of his toes amputated and underwent surgery to treat persistent blood clots, according to ESPN.