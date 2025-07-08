David Corenswet’s Kids: Does the ‘Superman’ Actor Have Children?

Image Credit: Warner Bros. via Getty Images

David Corenswet has always been Superman to his family. Long before landing the highly coveted role as Clark Kent and the titular superhero in 2025’s Superman, the actor had a supportive inner circle. This includes his wife, Julia, and their brood, so how many kids do David and Julia have?

Below, Hollywood Life has a breakdown of David’s family, personal life and more.

Is David Corenswet Married?

Yes, David married his wife, Julia Best Warner, in March 2023. According to Times of Israel, the couple tied the knot in New Orleans in an interfaith ceremony. His family is Jewish and hers is Catholic.

Wedding coordinator Julie Vanderbrook told the Times of Israel that David and Julia “were just so determined to intersperse the Jewish traditions with the Catholic traditions, which to me, just enhanced the beauty and the strength of both faiths. I felt I got to know [the Corenswet family] pretty well, because they were delightful people.”

How Did David Corenswet Meet Julia Best Warner?

David and Julia met when they were teens during a summer theatre program in Pennsylvania, per People. The former Politician star told the outlet that their love was a “slow burn.”

Who Is David Corenswet’s Wife?

David’s wife, Julia, is a fellow actor in addition to a producer and director. According to her IMDb page, the 34-year-old is known for her work on the TV series Ratched, the short film Dot and the film Back for Good.

In the past, Julia directed Fairytale Remix and The Baby Sitters Pub. She also worked as a writer on the short film Tick Tock, and she has two projects in development: The Cutting Room Floor and Real Live Girl.

How Many Children Does David Corenswet Have?

David shares one child, a daughter, with his wife, Julia. The couple have maintained their child’s privacy, so her name is unknown.

It was revealed during an April 2025 interview with TIME that David and Julia moved to Pennsylvania to raise their daughter

What Is David Corenswet’s Net Worth?

David currently has a net worth of about $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.