David Corenswet: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing Clark Kent In ‘Superman: Legacy’

David Corenswet, 29, will soon grace the screens of all Superman fans when he takes on the iconic role of Clark Kent in the upcoming film, Superman: Legacy. The actor, who has appeared in several other films and television series over the years, will star opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in the James Gunn-directed feature, which will launch DC’s new universe that will also include DC Studios co-boss, Peter Safran. David reportedly had to undergo various screen tests, including some over the June 17 weekend, to try out for the role, which was previously played by Henry Cavill, against other actors, including Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney.

Rachel also tested against other actresses for the role of Lois. They included Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor. With a release date of July 11, 2025, it will be a while until we see both David and Rachel in action, but the anticipation will surely be high. The movie will reportedly start filming in early 2024 and include other famous characters like Lex Luthor and the superheroes The Authority.

Find out more about David and his background, as he gets set to take on the role of a lifetime, below!

David has starred in various other successful films and television series.

The talented actor started his work in the industry in 2011 and after appearing in small films and shows, including Moe & Jerryweather from 2014 until 2018, he earned his first big role in the television series, House of Cards, in 2018. He went on to star in the series, The Politician, from 2019 until 2020, and other films and series, including Pearl, Twisters, Hollywood, and We Own This City.

He went to the Julliard School.

The prestigious school, which is located in New York, NY, is known as one of the best schools for studying performing arts. After graduating from Shipley School, David went on to Julliard and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama from the school in 2016. He applied and was accepted into Julliard while he was first attending the University of Pennsylvania.

David started acting as a child.

David was raised in Philadelphia, PA and started appearing in various professional theater productions in the early 2000s, including the Arden Theatre Company’s 2002 production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, the Philadelphia Shakespeare Festival’s 2003 production of Macbeth, the Walnut Street Theatre Company’s 2003 production of La Vie En Bleu, and the People’s Light and Theatre Company’s 2004 production of The Forgiving Harvest.

He went on to cowrite the screenplay for Following Chase (2011), which was directed by Greg Koorhan, and also acted in it before co-writing, producing, and starring in the two-season sketch-comedy web series, Moe & Jerryweather.

David comes from a family of creative people.

His father, John Corenswet, worked as a stage manager in New York City for several years before switching to a career as a lawyer. His maternal grandfather, Edward Packard, was also the creator of the Choose Your Own Adventure book concept and was the author of more than 50 books in the series.

He’s a dog lover.

David often shares memorable moments to the public through Instagram photos. Some of them include adorable animals, like dogs, including one post from May 2018. The shows the talented star happily posing with a bunch of puppies in his arms. There were also photos of the puppies giving him a kiss as he flashed a big smile. It’s unclear if all the puppies were his, as he didn’t include a caption for the post, but he looked as happy as could be.

A photo from Apr. 2019 also showed him posing while holding a dog’s paws. “Briefly reunited,” he captioned it. In Feb. 2021, he posted another photo with a different dog sitting on his lap as he was outside in the snow, and in Aug. 2022, he and the dog posed under a waterfall. “I caught this fish with my own two hands and I’m keeping him,” he joked in the caption.