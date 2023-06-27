‘Superman: Legacy’ Casts David Corenswet As Clark Kent After Henry Cavill’s Exit

David Corenswet, 29, is the lucky actor who’s been chosen to play Superman on the big screen next in 2025’s Superman: Legacy. DC Studios announced the thrilling news on Tuesday, June 27, per Variety. Furthermore, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, 32, has been cast as Lois Lane.

Although David’s casting as Superman will certainly be a bright spot on his resume, David’s breakout project is cited as The Politician, which debuted in 2019. He is also known for 2022’s Look Both Ways and Pearl. David’s casting comes as the DC Universe experiences major changes after James Gunn and Peter Safran began their roles as co-heads of DC in Nov. 2022. The biggest change was the revelation that Henry Cavill wouldn’t continue on as Superman, despite making a pointed cameo in 2022’s Black Adam, after which he announced that he was officially returning to the role. Henry confirmed the end of his chapter as Superman on Dec. 14, 2023.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” The Witcher star wrote on Instagram. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.” Henry said that he “respects” the DC higher-ups’ decision to move on from his version of Superman. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he wrote.

James revealed he would be directing Superman: Legacy in a tweet from March. Earlier this year, Peter said Superman: Legacy “focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” per Variety. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned,” he added.

After Henry announced his exit as Superman, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that his version of Black Adam will not return for James Gunn’s “first chapter of storytelling” in the DCU. But Dwayne did note that Black Adam could return for “future DC multiverse chapters.”

As the major changes in the DC Universe continue, the fates of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, John Cena‘s Peacemaker, and more, are very much up in the air.