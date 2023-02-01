‘Twister 2’: Everything We Know About The Sequel To The Tornado Movie Hit

Twister was unlike anything movie theater goers had seen before when it came out in 1996. The epic disaster movie, about a group of amateur storm chasers trying to deploy tornado research in Oklahoma, featured ground-breaking visual effects that wowed audiences. The film was a smash hit, grossing nearly $500 million worldwide, and scoring two Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. It took over 25 years until it was finally announced that a long-awaited sequel film, titled Twisters, is coming out.

Twister was a movie way ahead of its time, and the sequel is bound to blow audiences away when it arrives in theaters. Here’s everything you need to know about Twisters, including the release date, the cast, and more.

Twister 2 Confirmed

Initial plans for a Twister reboot from Universal Pictures began back in June 2020. At the time, Variety reported that Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski was in talks to direct the film. Over two years later, in October 2022, Deadline reported that Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg‘s production company, Amblin Entertainment, were meeting with directors to get a start on the sequel, which was confirmed to be titled Twisters at that point. Spielberg, who was a producer on the first film, reportedly read the script for the sequel and helped get the project green-lit.

The Twister sequel was confirmed to be happening in December 2022, along with the release date announced. Lee Isaac Chung was also announced as the director, per Variety.

Release Date

Twisters is scheduled to hit movie theaters on July 19, 2024. That’s almost 30 years since the original film came out on May 10, 1996. Filming on the sequel is slated to begin in early 2023 in Los Angeles, according to a report from MovieWeb.

Cast & Crew

Cast

No cast members have been confirmed yet for Twisters. There will probably be updates on the cast once filming gets going. The original movie starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Lois Smith, Alan Ruck, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Jeremy Davies, and Todd Field. Fans are hoping we get some of the original cast back for the sequel. Sadly, two of those actors — Bill Paxton and Phillip Seymour Hoffman — have died. Deadline previously reported that the Twisters team want Helen Hunt back as Dr. Jo Harding, but her return has yet to be confirmed.

Crew

While Twister was directed by Jan de Bont, the sequel will be helmed by Lee Isaac Chang. Lee is the recipient of two Academy Award nominations for directing and writing the 2020 movie Minari. The screenplay for Twisters was written by The Revenant co-writer Mark L. Smith, according to Variety. Steven Spielberg’s collaborator Frank Marshall is producing the sequel.

What Will ‘Twisters’ Be About?

An official plot for Twisters has yet to be revealed. Deadline previously reported that the sequel is going to focus on Jo (Helen Hunt) and Bill’s (Bill Paxton) daughter, who also has a passion for storm chasing like her parents. This sounds like the perfect way to honor the late Bill Paxton, which is something that fans are hoping to see in the sequel. HollywoodLife will continue to give updates on Twisters when they come in!