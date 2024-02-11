‘Twisters’ Super Bowl Trailer: Glen Powell Chases Tornadoes in High-Octane Sequel

View gallery Image Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

Twisters is going to be the movie of the summer. To amp up the hype for the Twister sequel, the first trailer was released during the Super Bowl on February 11. It’s been nearly 30 years since the original movie hit theaters, and Twisters is taking tornado-chasing to a whole new level. In the trailer, drama was high as the tornado, which was described as “moving fast.” The tornado approached a group of people in a car before their windshield was hit and completely crashed in. Characters are then introduced as they track the weather and navigate through affected situations. From a baseball field to an event with horses, it seems no place is safe from the intense weather.

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones are leading the way in the Twisters sequel. Glen has become Hollywood’s newest leading man after the success of Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. Daisy became a breakout star after the release of the Hulu limited series Normal People. They are part of an incredible ensemble cast that also includes Anthony Ramos, David Corenswet, Kiernan Shipka, Brandon Perea, and Maura Tierney.

The original Twister was released in 1996 and starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Twister became a blockbuster and earned over $495 million at the box office.

Despite online speculation, Helen is not expected to appear in the sequel. Many fans assumed Glen or Daisy would be playing the child of Jo and Bill. Twisters will be a standalone sequel.

“It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one,” Glen told Vogue. “It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day.”

He added, “When I was working on Top Gun, [Tom] Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, ‘If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.’ And humans versus weather is a very universal idea—how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.” Twisters will be released in theaters on July 19, 2024.