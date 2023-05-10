‘Freaky Friday 2’: Everything We Know About The Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are “open” to a Freaky Friday sequel.

and are “open” to a Freaky Friday sequel. The first film was released on August 6, 2003.

Jamie Lee has discussed a sequel with Disney.

For almost 20 years, there was limited chatter about a potential Freaky Friday sequel. Fans absolutely adored the Mark Waters-directed comedy film that came out in 2003 that starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie. But when Lindsay stepped away from acting, it seemed like a sequel would never happen.

Lindsay made her acting comeback in 2022 with the holiday movie Falling for Christmas, which inspired Jamie Lee to finally admit that she’s been in touch with Disney about making a Freaky Friday sequel. Lindsay later confirmed she’s onboard, so fans are more hopeful than ever about a sequel. Now, Lindsay and Jamie Lee are fueling more sequel fire after their recent interview with The New York Times.

Will There Be A Freaky Friday 2?

Disney still hasn’t announced any plans for Freaky Friday 2 as of May 2023. But we shouldn’t lose hope! Jamie Lee and Lindsay are both “open” to a sequel. The first film just celebrated its 20th anniversary, so the timing seems pretty right!

Jamie Lee appeared on The View back in October 2022 and admitted that she’d “already written to Disney” about making Freaky Friday 2. “I’m creatively wide open,” she said. “Bring it. Let me be the grandma. Let me be the old grandma who switches place [with Lindsay’s character]. So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you’d be happy with Mark Harmon,” Jamie Lee added. “Simply, I’d like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I’d like to see me try to deal with toddlers today.”

What Have Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Said About Freaky Friday 2?

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Jamie told The New York Times. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'”

Lindsay added, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Jamie Lee talked about Freaky Friday 2 on several occasions in late 2022. Before her appearance on The View, she told a fan at a press event for her horror movie Halloween Ends that she’d “absolutely” do the sequel. “Lindsay Lohan and I are friends. Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day,” Jamie Lee also shared.

Lindsay, who played the teenage rebel Anna Coleman in the film, finally addressed her involvement in the possible sequel during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon‘s talk show on November 11. “We [her and Jamie Lee] did speak about it, yeah,” Lindsay confirmed, before explaining how she was “excited” about Jamie Lee’s pitch for the sequel. “We would both be into it,” the Mean Girls star also said.

After Lindsay’s comments, a source close to the star confirmed to HollywoodLife that she’s been in touch with Jamie Lee about the long-awaited project. “[Lindsay and Jamie Lee] are certain that they are going to make this happen and they have a ton of incredibly talented and willing people around them who are extremely determined to get this project off the ground and in the works,” the insider explained. “They already have a plot developed and are talking with several different studios and producers who are all extremely interested.”

The source also said, “For Lindsay, it is coming full circle. She is getting a second chance at her career, and she is determined to do it right this time. When she did Freaky Friday, that catapulted her into stardom. As she sits at the pinnacle of her massive comeback, she knows that this film will mean so much to her, just as it will to Jamie Lee.”

The latest update about Freaky Friday 2 came from Jamie Lee at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala on December 8. The Oscar-nominated actress told E! News, “We are all down to do it. It’s not up to us right now. But I think that everyone who needs to know, knows, and clearly we are in conversation.” When asked where her character Tess Coleman, a therapist, would be today, Jamie Lee responded, “That’s too early to tell. I’m gonna guess I’m going to be a grandma.”

While Jamie Lee and Lindsay are down for Freaky Friday 2, it’s unclear if their other former cast members want to reprise their roles. Those cast members include Mark Harmon as Tess’ husband Ryan; Ryan Maglrini as Anna’s little brother Harry, Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson as Anna’s pals Maddie and Peg, and Chad Michael Murray as Anna’s crush Jake. Sadly, Harold Gould, who played Tess’ dad Alan, died in 2010. Stay tuned for more updates on Freaky Friday 2 that are hopefully coming soon!