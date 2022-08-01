Sophia Bush Reveals How She Worked With Chad Michael Murray On ‘One Tree Hill’ After Split

View gallery Image Credit: Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sophia Bush, 40, is speaking out about what motivated her to keep working alongside Chad Michael Murray, 40, after their marriage was over. The actress and actor, who co-starred as dating couple, Brooke Davis and Lucas Scott, on One Tree Hill, started dating in real life in 2003 before getting hitched in 2005, and although things ended between them after five months of wedded bliss, they continued working closely on the show. Sophia admitted that it was putting her character and the show first, above all, that helped her keep going, in a new episode of her Drama Queens podcast.

“People can call it whatever they want. They can say it’s strength, they can say it’s pride, they can say its professionalism — you can put a positive or a negative skew on it. But I was always going to put Brooke Davis ahead of everybody and everything else. Nothing mattered to me but being honest for her,” Sophia told co-host and former One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz on the show.

Sophia also expressed that there were many fans who liked Brooke and Lucas as a couple, which she could understand, and she wanted to do her best with the romance storyline. “As teenagers, they got to be silly and our show needed a little bit of, like, silliness and discovery. It couldn’t all be, like, marriage and death,” she explained.

Since Sophia’s time with Chad on One Tree Hill ended, she’s happily moved on to other things. Her love life reached an all-time high when she married Grant Hughes in June. The talented star walked down the aisle in a ceremony in Tulsa, OK, less than a year after they became engaged. In her engagement announcement post, she shared a photo of the sweet moment her now hubby popped the question, and wrote a loving caption alongside it.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” it read. She also shared a photo of her gorgeous diamond ring, which can be seen above, as she got cozy in a pool with Grant. “Leaning into happiness,” she wrote in part of the message alongside it.