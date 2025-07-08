David Corenswet’s Net Worth: Inside the ‘Superman’ Star’s Fortune

Image Credit: WireImage

David Corenswet is stepping into the spotlight like never before with his leading role in Superman (2025). With years of experience in television, film, and theater, the rising actor, 32, has built a solid foundation in the industry—one that’s now earning major attention as he takes on one of the most iconic roles in pop culture.

Find out more about his Hollywood résumé, net worth, and personal life below.

David Corenswet’s Shows and Movies

Corenswet gained early recognition for his roles in several Netflix projects, including The Politician (2019) and Hollywood (2020), both created by Ryan Murphy. He also appeared in HBO’s We Own This City (2022), the horror film Pearl (2022), and the Netflix drama Look Both Ways (2022). His breakout moment comes with his casting as Clark Kent in James Gunn’s upcoming film Superman (2025), which will officially launch DC Studios’ new cinematic universe.

What Is David Corenswet’s Net Worth?

Corenswet has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is David Corenswet Married?

Yes, Corenswet is married to actress and producer Julia Best Warner. The couple tied the knot in March 2023 and have kept their relationship largely private. On July 7, 2025, they made their first official outing together at the Superman premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where they walked the red carpet side by side.

Does David Corenswet Have Kids?

Corenswet and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter, in early 2024.

In a June 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Corenswet revealed that he learned about the pregnancy just two days after finding out he was going to screen test for Superman.

“She told me that she was pregnant two days after I found out I was going to screen test for Superman,” he said. “For the first several months of her pregnancy, as is sort of protocol, we weren’t telling anybody. We had these two quite huge secrets that we just had between the two of us. And that was intense.”

He added that their daughter’s due date was originally close to when filming was scheduled to begin. “It wasn’t direct, but it was still very close,” he said. “But it was just having to do two big unknown things at the same time. And they were both great things.”