David Corenswet’s Wife: Is the New ‘Superman’ Actor Married?

David Corenswet may be the world’s next heartthrob thanks to his upcoming summer movie Superman, but the actor playing Clark Kent is a simple man at heart. David keeps his personal life as far away from the spotlight as possible, and he has a wife and child at home.

Rabbi and friend to the Corenswet family Edward Cohn described David to the Times of Israel in August 2023, saying, “For a guy who is an actor, he’s not looking to be on stage all the time. He can laugh at himself. He’s got a great sense of humor, which I think will be really important in this role that he’s going to play.”

So, who is the woman who stole David’s heart and married him? Hollywood Life has the details on David’s wife below.

Is David Corenswet Married?

Yes, David has been married to his wife, Julia Best Warner, since March 2023. According to Times of Israel, the couple got married in an interfaith ceremony, as his family is Jewish and hers is Catholic. Wedding coordinator Julie Vanderbrook told the outlet that David and Julia “were just so determined to intersperse the Jewish traditions with the Catholic traditions, which to me, just enhanced the beauty and the strength of both faiths. I felt I got to know [the Corenswet family] pretty well, because they were delightful people.”

Who Is David Corenswet’s Wife?

Like David, Julia is an actor as well as a director and producer, according to her IMDb. The 34-year-old is best known for her work on the TV series Ratched, the short film Dot and the film Back for Good.

Previously, Julia directed the short film Fairytale Remix and the series The Baby Sitters Pub. She also worked as a writer on the short Tick Tock, and Julia has two upcoming projects: The Cutting Room Floor and Real Live Girl.

Does Julia Best Warner Have Instagram?

Yes, it appears that Julia has her own Instagram page, though it’s currently unverified.

How Did Julia Warner & David Corenswet Meet?

David and Julia met when they were just teenagers at a summer theatre program in Pennsylvania, according to People.

Has David Corenswet Ever Been Linked to Any Co-Stars?

David managed to keep his dating history under wraps. Not much is known about his romantic history before he married Julia.

Does David Corenswet Have Kids?

Yes, David and Julia share one child together, a daughter, whom they’ve kept away from the public eye. Per David’s April 2025 interview with TIME, he and Julia are raising their daughter in Pennsylvania.