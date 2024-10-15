Davante Adams Traded: Why Did the Raiders Trade the Wide Receiver to the Jets?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Davante Adams was traded by the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets in a highly publicized trade. The move will reunite Davante with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two were teammates while previously playing for the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders’ decision to trade Davante was announced less than a day after the team lost during Monday Night Football. Additionally, Davante’s trade came about one week after the Jets fired its former head coach Robert Saleh.

Find out everything we know about Davante’s trade to the Jets, below.

Who Is Davante Adams?

Davante quickly got his shot with the NFL after playing two seasons of college football at California Sate University, Fresno. In 2014, he was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Why Did Davante Adams Get Traded?

The Raiders did not publicly disclose their reason for trading the wide receiver. However, according to the NFL, Davante informed the Raiders that he preferred to be traded earlier this month.

The NFL’s deadline to trade is November 5. In exchange for Davante, the Raiders will reportedly receive a conditional third-round pick in 2025.

The Jets have also agreed to take on the rest of Davante’s salary.

BREAKING: Raiders are completing a trade for WR Davante Adams to the Jets. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/zViPOcTZUg — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2024

Davante Adams’ Contract

In 2022, Davante was signed on a five-year $140 million contract with the Raiders.

Earlier this season, Davante held a sideline meeting with his now-former teammates during a Raiders vs. Ravens game in September. Per ESPN, Davante noted that the meeting didn’t get “rowdy,” but he felt that he “had to speak up a little bit and use some voices just to get guys going.”

“Seeing everybody’s eyes, a switch flipped and it looked like … a different team,” the athlete recalled. “We can’t be a team where we’re just one dimensional and we’ve got the defense out there holding it down every single time.”

The Raiders ended up defeating the Ravens in a 26-23 victory.

Story is developing …