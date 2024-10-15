Davante Adams: 5 Things to Know About the NFL Wide Receiver

Image Credit: Getty Images

Davante Adams, a well-known NFL player, has been traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets, creating major buzz as he reunites with his former Green Bay Packers teammate and current Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The 31-year-old athlete has been in the National Football League for several years, but this recent trade comes after the Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots during Monday Night Football on October 14, 2024. “Devante Adams is headed to New York,” the NFL announced on Instagram, featuring a picture of the athlete wearing a jersey with the number 17.

Learn more about the superstar athlete who is preparing to rev up his engine to fly with the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Hollywood Life has compiled five fascinating facts about Davante Adams.

When Was Davante Adams Born?

Davante Adams was born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1992.

Where Is Davante Adams From?

The Jets wide receiver was born in East Palo Alto, California.

Teams Davante Adams Has Played For

Davante was drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers in the second round as the 53rd overall pick. He played with the team from 2014 to 2021 and then with the Raiders from 2022 to 2024, according to the NFL.

Davante Adams’ Stats

Throughout his career in the league, Davante has accumulated a total of 10,990 receiving yards, per NFL statistics.

Davante Adams Joining the NY Jets

Davante Adams joined the New York Jets after head coach Robert Saleh was fired. The Jets currently have a 2-4 record this season, and the reasons for his trade from the Raiders were not publicly disclosed. According to the NFL, he had previously expressed a desire to be traded.

The New York Jets also shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of their quarterback and Adams together, prompting fans to share their thoughts on the new trade in the comments. The team will next play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 8:20 p.m. EST.