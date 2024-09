Monday Night Football & Upcoming Football Games of the 2024 Season

Image Credit: Getty Images

The NFL officially kicked off Week One with wins by the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and several other teams. From standout performances by players like TJ Watt to Josh Allen, who led their teams to victory, the season is just getting started.

The 2024 season brings new skills, rules, and players. Among the changes is a new kickoff method, which some teams are already leveraging to their advantage. For example, Arizona Cardinals’ kick returner DeeJay Dallas scored the first touchdown under the new rule. According to the NFL, “In advance of the 2024 season, NFL clubs have voted unanimously to remove the hip-drop tackle from the game,” to avoid more injuries. “Kicker cannot cross the 50-yard line until ball touches the ground or player in landing zone or end zone,” they added.

Week One games will continue on Monday, September 9, with the New York Jets facing the San Francisco 49ers. Below is the complete Monday Night Football schedule, compiled by HollywoodLife:

Week One

Monday, September 9 at 8:15 pm: New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers

Week Two

Thursday, September 12 at 8:15 pm: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 pm:

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts vs Green Bay Packers

New York Jets vs Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers vs Minessota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers vs Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, September 15 at 4:05 pm:

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, September 15 at 4:25 pm:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, September 15 at 8:20 pm:

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans

Monday, September 16 at 8:15 pm:

Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week Three

Thursday, September 19 at 8:15 pm:

New England Patriots vs New York Jets

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00 pm:

New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears vs Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans vs Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver bronco vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Septmeber 22 at 4:05 pm:

Carolina Panthers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins vs Seahawks

Sunday, Septmeber 22 at 4:25 pm:

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, September 22 at 8:20 pm:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons

Monday, September 23 at 7:30 pm:

Jacksonville Jacguars vs Buffalo Bills

Monday, September 23 at 8:15 pm:

Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week Four

Thursday, September 26 at 8:15 pm:

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Sunday, September 29 at 1:00 pm:

New Orleans vs Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers vs Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Pitssburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Sunday, September 29 at 4:05 pm:

Washingtons Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, September 29 at 4:25 pm:

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, September 29 at 8:20 pm:

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens

Monday, September 20 at 7:30 pm:

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions

Week Five

Thursday, October 3 at 8:15 pm:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, October 6 at 9:30 am:

New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, October 6 at 1:00 pm:

Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans

Sunday, October 6 at 4:05 pm:

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, October 6 at 4:25 pm:

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams

New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, October 6 at 8:20 pm:

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, October 7 at 8:15 pm:

New Orleans Saints vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week Six

Thursday, October 10 at 8:15 pm:

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, October 13 at 9:30 am:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears

Sunday, October 13 at 1:00 pm:

Arizona Cardinals vs Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans vs New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, October 13 at 4:05 pm:

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, October 13 at 4:25 pm:

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

Sunday, October 13 at 8:20 pm:

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants

Monday, October 14 at 8:15 pm:

Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants

Week Seven

Thursday, October 17 at 8:15 pm:

Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints

Sunday, October 20 at 9:30 am:

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 pm:

Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

Sunday, October 20 at 4:05 pm:

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders

Sunday, October 20 at 4:25 pm:

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, October 20 at 8:20 pm:

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, October 21 at 8:15 pm:

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, October 21 at 9:00 pm:

Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals

Week Eight

Thursday, October 24 at 8:15 pm:

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 pm:

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions

Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins

New York Jets vs New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Sunday, October 27 at 4:05 pm:

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, October 27 at 4:25 pm:

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, October 27 at 8:20 pm:

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Monday, October 28 at 8:15 pm:

New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week Nine

Thursday, October 31 at 8:15 pm:

Houston Texans vs New York Jets

Sunday, November 3 at 1:00 pm:

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Las Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, November 3 at 4:05 pm:

Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, November 3 at 4:25 pm:

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, November 3 at 8:20 pm:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, November at 8:15 pm:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week Ten

Thursday, November 7 at 8:15 pm:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, November 10 at 9:30 am:

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers

Sunday, November 10 at 1:00 pm:

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, November 10 at 4:05 pm:

Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, November 10 at 4:25 pm:

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, November 10 at 8:20 pm:

Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans

Monday, November 11 at 8:15 pm:

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Rams

Week Eleven

Thursday, November 14 at 8:15 pm:

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, November 17 at 1:00 pm:

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Sainta

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, November 17 at 4:05 pm:

Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, November 17 at 4:25 pm:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, November 17 at 8:20 pm:

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets

Monday, November 18 at 8:15 pm:

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys

Week Twelve

Thursday, November 21 at 8:15 pm:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Sunday, November 24 at 1:00 pm:

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts

New Englands vs Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

Sunday, November 24 at 4:05 pm:

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, November 24 at 4:25 pm:

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, November 24 at 8:20 pm:

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams

Monday, November 25 at 8:15 pm:

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week Thirteen

Thursday, November 28 at 12:30 pm:

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Thursday, November 28 at 4:30 pm:

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday, November 28 at 8:20 pm:

Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers

Friday, November 29 at 3:00 pm:

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 1 at 1:00 pm:

Los Angeles Chargers vs Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals vs Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 pm:

Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

Sunday, December 1 at 4:25 pm:

Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, December 1 at 8:20 pm:

San Francisco 49ers vs Buffalo Bills

Monday, December 2 at 8:15 pm:

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos

Week Fourteen

Thursday, December 5 at 8:15 pm:

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Sunday, December 8 at 1:00 pm:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants

Carolina Panthers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, December 8 at 4:05 pm:

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, December 8 at 4:25 pm:

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, December 8 at 8:20 pm:

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 9 at 8:15 pm:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys

Week Fifthteen

Thursday, December 12 at 8:15 pm:

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco

Sunday, December 15 at 1:00 pm:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders vs New Orleans Saints

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers

New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans

Sunday, December 15 at 4:25 pm:

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, December 16 at 8:00 pm:

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, December 16 at 8:30 pm:

Atlanta Falcons vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week Sixteen

Thursday, December 19 at 8:15 pm:

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, December 21 at 1:00 pm:

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, December 21 at 4:30 pm:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, December 22 at 1:00 pm:

New York Giants vs Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers

Sunday, December 22 at 4:05 pm:

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, December 22 at 4:25 pm:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Raiders

San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins

Sunday, December 22 at 8:20 pm:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

Monday, December 23 at 8:15 pm:

New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers

Week Seventeen

Wednesday, December 25 at 1:00 pm:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Wednesday, December 25 at 4:30 pm:

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans

Thursday, December 26 at 8:15 pm:

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears

Sunday, December 29 at 1:00 pm:

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, December 29 at 4:25 pm:

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, December 29 at 8:20 pm:

Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns

Sunday, December 29 TBD:

Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders

Monday, December 30 at 8:15 pm:

Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers

Week Eighteen

Sunday, January 5, 2025 TBD:

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens