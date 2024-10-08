Robert Saleh: 5 Things About the NY Jets Coach Who Was Fired

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert Saleh was the head coach of the New York Jets for the past few years. Now that he’s been fired from the team in the middle of the football season, the Super Bowl winner is making headlines. As sports fans grapple with the news, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Robert and his NFL career, below.

Robert Was a College Football Coach

Before he worked his way up through the ranks of the NFL, Robert was a college football coach. In 2002, he worked as a defensive assistant for Michigan State University until 2003. The following year, Robert worked at Central Michigan University in 2004 and the University of Georgia in 2005.

In 2005, Robert worked as an intern with the defensive unit for the Houston Texans. Within four years, he was promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2009.

He Is a Dad and Husband

Robert shares seven children in total – five sons and two daughters — with his wife, Sanaa Saleh.

Robert’s Brother Was at the World Trade Center on 9/11

The former NFL coach’s brother, David Saleh, narrowly escaped the South Tower of the former World Trade Center in New York City during the September 11, 2001, attacks. Robert spoke with The New York Post in September 2021 about his brother’s story.

“In my mind, he was gone,” Robert said about David. “It wasn’t until darn near 4, 5 o’clock that we heard back from him. As the hours go, it felt like forever. And you’re praying for the best, but you’re thinking the worst.”

He Became the NY Jets Head Coach in 2021

After serving on the coaching staffs of the Seattle Seahawks, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Jets hired Robert in 2021. At the time, he signed a five-year contract with the team.

Robert Was Fired as the NY Jets Coach in 2024

In October 2024, Robert was cut as the Jets’ head coach, team owner Woody Johnson announced.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as Head Coach of the Jets,” Woody said in a statement shared to social media. “I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

In his announcement, Woody revealed that Jeff Ulbrich would serve as the Jets’ interim coach for the rest of the season.