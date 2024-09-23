NFL Standings 2024: Which Team Is Undefeated in Week 3?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The National Football League is wrapping up its third week, and fans are beginning to get a sense of each team’s playing style this 2024 season. The week began with an exciting kickoff, highlighted by the New York Jets’ victory and Aaron Rodgers’ impressive performance against the New England Patriots. The 40-year-old quarterback threw for a total of 281 passing yards, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, a close game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons added to the excitement. Overall, the week was filled with both victories and losses.

While some teams had an up-and-down week, others remain undefeated so far, though two more games are scheduled to conclude Week 3 on Monday, September 23. If you missed any action, HollywoodLife has rounded up where each team stands so far in the 2024 season.

Which Teams Are Undefeated in Week 3?

As of Week 3, five teams remain undefeated: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Standings

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

2. Cleveland Browns (1-2) – Tied for second place

3. Baltimore Ravens (1-2) – Tied for second place

4. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) – (Monday Night Football will be their third game)

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (2-0) – (Monday Night Football will be their third game)

2. New York Jets (2-1)

3. Miami Dolphins (1-2) – Tied for third place

4. New England Patriots (1-2) – Tied for third place

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (2-1)

2. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) – (Monday Night Football will be their third game)

4. Tennessee Titans (0-3)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

3. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) – Tied for third place

4. Denver Broncos (1-2) – Tied for third place

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (3-0)

2. Green Bay Packers (2-1) – Tied for second place

3. Detroit Lions (2-1) – Tied for second place

4. Chicago Bears (1-2)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

2. Washington Commanders (1-1) – Tied for second place (Monday Night Football will be their third game)

3. Dallas Cowboys (1-2) – Tied for third place

4. New York Giants (1-2) – Tied for third place

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) – Tied for first place

2. New Orleans Saints (2-1) – Tied for first place

3. Atlanta Falcons (1-2) – Tied for third place

4. Carolina Panthers (1-2) – Tied for third place

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (3-0)

2. Arizona Cardinals (1-2) – Tied for second place

3. Los Angeles Rams (1-2) – Tied for second place

4. San Francisco 49ers (1-2) – Tied for second place

What Are the Last Games of Week 3?

Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season will conclude with two Monday Night Football games. The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in New York, while the Washington Commanders will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.