Image Credit: Getty Images

The New York Jets are making headlines for firing their head coach, Robert Saleh. The 45-year-old coach’s team has a 2-3 record so far in the 2024 NFL season, tied for second place in the AFC East division with the Miami Dolphins. The Jets shared co-owner Woody Johnson’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), which read: “This morning, l informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets.I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward.”

While fan reactions on X have been mixed following the announcement, the news comes amid reports of tension between Saleh and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With his departure, Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as interim head coach. Learn more about why Robert Saleh was let go from his position with the Jets.

Who is Robert Saleh?

Robert Saleh was born on January 31, 1979, in Dearborn, Michigan. He is married to Sanaa Saleh, and they have seven children, according to Pro Football Network.

How Long Was Robert Saleh the NY Jets Coach?

Robert Saleh became the head coach of the New York Jets in 2021. Before joining the Jets, he served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

Why Was Robert Saleh Fired as the NY Jets’ Coach?

The exact reason for Robert’s firing wasn’t disclosed, but Johnson stated on the post shared on X, “This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

This announcement came shortly after Saleh expressed optimism about the Jets’ season on Monday, October 7. According to ESPN, he said, “There’s so much football to be played.” He added, “There’s so many things that we can get better at, and there’s so many things that we can continue to build on, the things that we are doing well.”