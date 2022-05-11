‘Dance Moms’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Lifetime’s hit reality series Dance Moms promptly normalized drama in dance studios across America, and viewers were there for it! It’s no surprise then that a lot of the reality series’ most memorable stars have enjoyed continued success, both on and off the competitive dance floor. From JoJo Siwa to Maddie Ziegler and beyond, here are the Dance Moms stars we can’t get enough of, and where they are today.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo appeared with her strong-willed mother, Jessalynn Siwa, in Season 5 of Dance Moms, but the talented performer wasn’t going to stop there. Since her Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and Abby Lee Dance Company days, she’s become hugely popular on YouTube and Nickelodeon, blossomed into a widely adored pop singer, and become an LGBTQ icon. The now 18-year-old came out on social media in January 2021 and has been updating followers on her personal journey since then.

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler, 19, was on Dance Moms for an impressive six seasons, but she became an instant sensation when she donned a Sia wig and danced through the “Chandelier” music video in 2014. Since then, she’s starred in several more Sia music videos, modeled for Target and Ralph Lauren, and authored a dance-themed trilogy of books. It turns out that Maddie has a penchant for serious acting, and in 2021 she starred in two major films, including Sia’s directorial debut Music, and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story.

Chloe Lukasiak

Chloe Lukasiak, 20, was on Dance Moms for four seasons, frequently going head-to-head with Abby Lee’s star dancer Maddie. Once her time on the reality series ran it’s course, she moved on to other things, including her own jewelry line, a book, and a very successful YouTube channel. She currently studies creative writing at Pepperdine University and is dating Brooklinn Khoury.

Melissa Gisoni

As mother to two Dance Moms daughters, Melissa Gisoni has been a powerful influence on the series. However, the mom of Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler never really liked television, and openly pushed back of the term “stage mom.” She launched a podcast called Because Mom Said So alongside several other former dance moms from the series in 2020.

Mackenzie Ziegler

Mackenzie Ziegler, now 17, has big dance shoes to fill — but she’s having no trouble making her own mark in entertainment. Since her time on Dance Moms, she’s shortened her name to “Kenzie,” released a catchy song called “Happy for Me,” and co-starred as Cassie on popular YouTube series Total Eclipse. She memorably competed as a Tulip on The Masked Singer in 2021.

Jessalynn Siwa

Jessalyn Siwa never made any secret of what her ultimate goal was — to make JoJo a massive star. And now that she’s achieved that, the former Nebraska dance studio owner has a rhinestone business called Bling Bitz, and hosts a podcast called Success With Jess. She also launched a girl group (XOMG POP) with JoJo.

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller was the center of the action on Dance Moms. As the owner of the studio and the Abby Lee Dance Company, Abby’s approval was the beginning and end for each of the young dancers and their own mothers. She appeared on the show for eight seasons, appeared in spin-off reality series including Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, Dance Moms: Miami and Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue, and ultimately found herself in trouble when she pleaded guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud in 2016. She was released from her one-year prison sentence early only to get a Burkitt lymphoma diagnosis in 2018.

The famous Dance Moms instructor underwent chemo and surgical treatment, eventually announcing in 2019 that she is in remission. She is learning to walk after the ordeal, and it looked like she’d reboot her reality career in 2020 with Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off. The ever-controversial dance company founder lost the opportunity after she allegedly made racist remarks to dancers.

Christi Lukasiak

Chloe’s mom Christi Lukasiak became legendary for getting into it with Abby over her preference for Maddie. But after leaving the show in 2014, the fiery mom now hosts a podcast, appears on TikTok with “Adulting 101” clips, and spends time on mental health advocacy through her association with YourMomCares.

Nia Sioux

Since her dancing days, Nia Sioux, now 20, has launched a successful acting career, appearing in The Bold and the Beautiful and Sunnyside Up. These days, she has a huge YouTube following and wrote a children’s book called Today I Dance.

Holly Frazier

Nia’s mama Holly Frazier cohosts the Because Mom Said So podcast with Melissa Gisoni and other fellow Dance Moms alumni. Holly also wrote an inspirational book called Moments of Clarity. She is also the mother to two sons, Nia’s brothers William and Evan Jr.

Kendall Vertes

After finishing her time on the iconic reality series, Kendall Vertes danced with The Irreplaceables, starred in Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time in 2019, and released some songs as a solo artist.