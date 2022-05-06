JoJo Siwa Confirms She’s Back With Ex Kylie Prew & Posts PDA Pic At Disney To Prove It

It’s confirmed: JoJo Siwa, 18, and her ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew, 18, are dating again. The Dance Moms alum revealed that she and Kylie rekindled their romance following their split in October in the most epic way on May 5. JoJo shared two snapshots of the couple kissing and packing on the PDA at Disney World in front of Cinderella’s Castle. JoJo referenced the reconciliation in her caption, which read, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍.”

JoJo and Kylie’s romantic trip to Disney actually happened on May 1. The pair were spotted strolling through the Florida park with JoJo’s father, Tom Siwa. Tom posted a carousel of pictures from their trip, including a selfie of the three of them, with JoJo and Kylie smiling wide on either side of Tom. The images sparked reconciliation rumors amongst fans, who already had the idea that the exes were giving their love another shot.

JoJo indirectly confirmed that she and Kylie were back together when she openly shared that she was deeply in love – something she previously said she felt with Kylie. “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love,” JoJo told Extra April 25. “I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.” JoJo didn’t reveal her partner’s identity at the time, but did note that her newfound relationship status has helped her find some grounding. “I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” she shared. “It’s like that corner piece that you just needed.”

JoJo and Kylie originally began dating in 2020 after meeting on a cruise ship in 2019. They announced their romance publicly on Valentine’s Day 2021, weeks after JoJo officially came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Sadly, come November JoJo confirmed they broke up. “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” she confirmed on the This Is Paris podcast. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”