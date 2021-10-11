Brooklinn Khoury: 5 Things About The Skateboarder Dating ‘Dance Moms’ Chloe Lukasiak

Chloe Lukasiak has tripped and fallen – in love! The ‘Dance Moms’ alum is dating skateboarding star Brooklinn Khoury, so here’s what you need to know.

Chloe Lukasiak only wrote a single black-heart emoji in the caption of her Oct. 7 Instagram post, but that was enough. In the pics, the 20-year-old Dance Moms alum posed alongside skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury. Chloe wore a stunning white dress with spaghetti straps, while Brooklinn, 22, rocked a black suit. The two held hands in the first of Chloe’s pics and passionately embraced each other in the second. Brooklinn shared the first photo to her Instagram account and captioned it, “My favorite human.”

This proclamation of love was greeted with joy by their fans and friends. “Love y’all!” wrote Brooke Hyland, while Nia Sioux added, “I love you guys so much!” “Love you guys,” wrote Maddie Ziegler, while Leah Kirsch said, “Cutis!” “I love y’all endlessly,” wrote Teala Dunn. Chloe even popped in the comments of Brooklinn’s post, referring to the sports star as “my angel.” As the Dance Moms world celebrates this new love, here’s the scoop on Brooklinn.

1. Brooklinn Khoury Is A Skateboarder

“Life has been so random [and] beautiful,” Brooklinn captioned a 2018 Instagram post, one that saw her sit on a fence while looking out at the ocean. Brooklinn’s oldest social media entries show her making her way as a skateboarder, doing tricks, and riding around skate parts in California.

2. She Was In A Doja Cat Video.

Apparently, Brooklinn was involved in the shooting of Doja Cat’s 2019 music video for “Bottom Bitch.” Brooklinn shared a few behind-the-scenes shots from the shoot, including one of her doing a trick over a twerking dancer. “Go listen to the new bop,” she captioned the pic.

3. What Happened To Brooklinn Khoury’s Face?

Brooklinn was visiting family in Arizona in November 2020 when a dog attacked her. “Trying to type out what to say has been very difficult. Sometimes we don’t know why things happen to us,” she captioned an IG photo of her lying in a hospital bed. “I can’t wrap my head around why this is happening to me but I know God has a greater plan, I just can’t see it now.”

“On November 3rd, I was severely attacked in the face by a pit bull. My whole top lip and edges of my nose are completely ripped off. It’s crazy how your life can change so dramatically in the split of a second. I’m trying to stay as positive as I can about this whole situation, but I will be honest I am scared about my future, or if I’ll ever be able to smile again or eat normally. This is the beginning of a long journey to recovery. I hate asking for anything but It would mean the world if you would pray for me. Please remember to hug someone you love today.”

4. She Hasn’t Let The Injury Take Away Her Smile

Brooklinn revealed her face, post-attack, in a December 2020 IG post. “I don’t really feel any different because when I’m out skating, or hanging around with friends I don’t feel any pain,” she captioned the shot of her smiling. “It’s when I go home and have to face myself in the mirror that I realize I look a little different than how I use to. I am not able to change the way I look at the moment, so I have learned to love everything that I see in the mirror. Someone very close to my heart told me something that has really stuck with me the past couple of days. She said, ‘Beauty cannot be defined.’ We are all beautiful in our own ways no matter the situation. We need to learn to love ourselves wholeheartedly. Learn to love and appreciate the little things, and most importantly, learn to see the ‘beauty’ in everything.”

“We live in a society where beauty is associated with worthiness,” Brooklinn captioned a July 13 Instagram gallery of her smiling while basking in the sun. “If we don’t look perfect, we don’t feel worthy. It’s been almost 8 months since the attack. Every time I walk past a mirror or wash my face at night, I am reminded of what happened daily. There are some moments where I become so overwhelmed, because of the way I now look. But I have been slowly learning to love who I see in the mirror. I hope you love who you see too, regardless of anything going on physically or mentally.”

5. She Loves Disneyland, Traveling & Skateboarding

A day after Chloe and Brooklinn went public with their romance, Khoury posted a series of black-and-white photos of her in New York City. In one shot, she’s visiting The Pickle Guys in the LES, showing she has good taste. She also loves visiting “the Happiest Place On Earth” since her IG account is full of her hanging out at Disneyland. But her first love will always be skateboarding. “Differently able,” she captioned a Sept. 30 gallery of her standing at a skate park, readying herself for a day of riding.