Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Showing Skin In Sexy Cut Out Dresses

Cut out dresses are always cute – and they’re beloved by some of the most stylish stars like Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian.

Spring is right around the corner, so it’s time to start considering which clothes will be best to transition from winter to summer in. One classic way to show some skin while still staying covered on colder days is rocking a dress with cut outs. Cut outs are a great option because they can be small incisions that just flash a tiny sliver of your abs, or they can be bigger openings for optimum sex appeal. Basically whatever level of sexiness you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find a dress with the type of cut out you need.

You can also bank on this look not going out of style any time soon. Bella Hadid made cut outs look sexy during Milan Fashion Week when she wore them on the runway for Alberta Ferretti on Feb. 20. The gorgeous gown from the designer’s Fall Winter 2019 collection consisted of a white satin skirt and a body armor-esque silver bodice with openings on her toned abs. So at least you’ll know you’ll still be in style later this year!

Kim Kardashian took an even more daring approach to the trend when she attended the 5th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. For the event, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star miraculously avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a strappy vintage Mugler dress that showed an unbelievable amount of her chest. Of course, we’re not all Kardashians and it definitely takes a Kim Kardashian level of confidence to wear something like that, but it’s still an interesting jumping off point for figuring out what you can do with cut outs on a dress. Head up to the gallery above for even more celebrity style inspo on this look.