Gigi Hadid, Sarah Hyland, Bella Hadid & More Celebrities Looking Sexy In Cropped Sweaters

Look chic this winter in a cropped sweater! See how celebs like the Hadid sisters and Sarah Hyland have styled the short (yet semi-warm) top.

Being late-February, we won’t deny that we’re living in sweaters. But sometimes you need to switch things up or add a bit of ~sex appeal~. Luckily, you don’t need to ditch your sweaters completely in order to accomplish this. The knitwear can be cropped to give a flash of abs or pair nicely with high-waisted bottoms. It’s also a look backed by some of the most stylish celebrities – everyone from the Hadid sisters to Sarah Hyland have tried it out!

Gigi Hadid proved this trend isn’t just a fad when she sported it during Fendi‘s Spring/Summer 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 20, 2018. The model stunned in a camel colored crop top which was paired with khaki pants, a buckled belt and open-toed heels. Seeing as how this look was from Fendi’s Spring/Summer line, it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing cropped sweaters throughout the spring as a transitional piece. Might as well stock up now!

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid also took on the piece of her own accord when she stepped out in New York last September wearing a zip-front black and cream sweater. She matched the top to shorts in the same ribbed material, a small off-white purse and heels. While we aren’t about rocking tiny shorts in the dead of winter, her top would look super chic with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

But the Hadid sisters aren’t the only stars who’ve sported cropped sweaters. Get clicking through the gallery above for even more style inspo on this cute and cozy look!