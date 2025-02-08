Critics Choice Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Anora’ Movie & More

The Critics Choice Awards were held on February 7, 2025, in Santa Monica, with comedian Chelsea Handler hosting the ceremony (for the third time) from the Barker Hangar. “I was the only woman hosting a late-night show and now, 11 years later, look how far we’ve come,” she joked during the ceremony, per E! News. “In 2025, the easiest way to get a late night talk show as a woman is to have the creators of Hacks write a fictional story about it.”
Many nominations for the prestigious awards echo choices from the 2025 Golden Globe awards and the upcoming Oscars. Below, HollywoodLife has compiled the winners in the top categories.
Best Actress — Film
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Demi Moore – The Substance — WINNER
Mikey Madison — Anora
Cynthia Erivo — Wicked
Best Actor — Film
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist — WINNER
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Best Supporting Actress — Film
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez — WINNER
Best Supporting Actor — Film
Yura Borisov – Anora
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain — WINNER
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Best Acting Ensemble
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Anora
Conclave — WINNER
Sing Sing
Wicked
Best Young Actor or Actress
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass — WINNER
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Best Director
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Edward Berger – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Jon M. Chu – Wicked — WINNER
Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker – Anora
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance — WINNER
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Best Cinematography
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu — WINNER
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox – Wicked
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
Peter Straughan – Conclave — WINNER
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Best Picture
A Complete Unknown
The Substance
Wicked
Emilia Pérez
The Brutalist
Conclave
Nickel Boys
Anora — WINNER
Sing Sing
Dune: Part Two
Best Comedy Film
Hit Man
Deadpool & Wolverine — WINNER, tied
A Real Pain — WINNER, tied
Thelma
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
WINNER: The Wild Robot
Memoir of a Snail
Best Song
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille, Zoe Saldaña — WINNER
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Shanola Hampton – Found
Anna Sawai – Shogun
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Kathy Bates – Matlock — WINNER
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Antony Starr – The Boys
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun — WINNER
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Moeka Hoshi – Shogun — WINNER
Anna Sawai – Pachinko
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Emerson – Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found
Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire
Tadanobu Asano – Shogun — WINNER
Takehiro Hira – Shogun
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Best Drama Series
Evil
Interview with the Vampire
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun — WINNER
Industry
Slow Horses
The Old Man
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart – Hacks — WINNER
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This — WINNER
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks — WINNER
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Michael Urie – Shrinking –WINNER
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
English Teacher
St. Denis Medical
Somebody Somewhere
Nobody Wants This
What We Do in the Shadows
Hacks — WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin — WINNER
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind
Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Colin Farrell – The Penguin — WINNER
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer –WINNER
Leila George – Disclaimer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Betty Gilpin – Three Women
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Hugh Grant – The Regime
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple — WINNER
Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X
Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones
Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Limited Series
Masters of the Air
Disclaimer
Ripley
Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Mr Bates vs the Post Office
The Penguin
Best Hair and Makeup
Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Traci Loader and David White – Nosferatu
Lesa Warrener, Christine Blundell and Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, and Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance — WINNER
Sarah Nuth, Frances Hannon and Laura Blount – Wicked
Best Costume Design
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
Paul Tazewell – Wicked — WINNER
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Best Visual Effects
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two — WINNER
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Visual Effects Team – The Substance
Best Editing
Marco Costa – Challengers — WINNER
Sean Baker – Anora
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
Nick Emerson – Conclave
Best Production Design
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked — WINNER
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu