Critics Choice Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Anora’ Movie & More

The Critics Choice Awards were held on February 7, 2025, in Santa Monica, with comedian Chelsea Handler hosting the ceremony (for the third time) from the Barker Hangar. “I was the only woman hosting a late-night show and now, 11 years later, look how far we’ve come,” she joked during the ceremony, per E! News. “In 2025, the easiest way to get a late night talk show as a woman is to have the creators of Hacks write a fictional story about it.”

Many nominations for the prestigious awards echo choices from the 2025 Golden Globe awards and the upcoming Oscars. Below, HollywoodLife has compiled the winners in the top categories.

Best Actress — Film

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Demi Moore – The Substance — WINNER

Mikey Madison — Anora

Cynthia Erivo — Wicked

Best Actor — Film

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist — WINNER

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Best Supporting Actress — Film

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez — WINNER

Best Supporting Actor — Film

Yura Borisov – Anora

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain — WINNER

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Best Acting Ensemble

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Anora

Conclave — WINNER

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Young Actor or Actress

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass — WINNER

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Best Director

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Edward Berger – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Jon M. Chu – Wicked — WINNER

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker – Anora

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance — WINNER

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Best Cinematography

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu — WINNER

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox – Wicked

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Peter Straughan – Conclave — WINNER

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown

The Substance

Wicked

Emilia Pérez

The Brutalist

Conclave

Nickel Boys

Anora — WINNER

Sing Sing

Dune: Part Two

Best Comedy Film

Hit Man

Deadpool & Wolverine — WINNER, tied

A Real Pain — WINNER, tied

Thelma

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

WINNER: The Wild Robot

Memoir of a Snail

Best Song

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille, Zoe Saldaña — WINNER

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Shanola Hampton – Found

Anna Sawai – Shogun

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Kathy Bates – Matlock — WINNER

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Antony Starr – The Boys

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun — WINNER

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Moeka Hoshi – Shogun — WINNER

Anna Sawai – Pachinko

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Emerson – Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found

Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire

Tadanobu Asano – Shogun — WINNER

Takehiro Hira – Shogun

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Best Drama Series

Evil

Interview with the Vampire

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun — WINNER

Industry

Slow Horses

The Old Man

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart – Hacks — WINNER

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This — WINNER

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks — WINNER

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Michael Urie – Shrinking –WINNER

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

St. Denis Medical

Somebody Somewhere

Nobody Wants This

What We Do in the Shadows

Hacks — WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin — WINNER

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Colin Farrell – The Penguin — WINNER

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer –WINNER

Leila George – Disclaimer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Betty Gilpin – Three Women

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Hugh Grant – The Regime

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple — WINNER

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Limited Series

Masters of the Air

Disclaimer

Ripley

Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

The Penguin

Best Hair and Makeup

Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Traci Loader and David White – Nosferatu

Lesa Warrener, Christine Blundell and Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, and Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance — WINNER

Sarah Nuth, Frances Hannon and Laura Blount – Wicked

Best Costume Design

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

Paul Tazewell – Wicked — WINNER

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Best Visual Effects

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two — WINNER

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Visual Effects Team – The Substance

Best Editing

Marco Costa – Challengers — WINNER

Sean Baker – Anora

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

Nick Emerson – Conclave

Best Production Design

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked — WINNER

Suzie Davies – Conclave

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu