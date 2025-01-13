When Are the Critics Choice Awards 2025? New Date

Image Credit: Getty Images

L.A. has been devastated by the wildfires. Some award ceremonies have been postponed ahead of the busy season, and the Critics Choice Awards 2025 is one of them. Find out more information about the new date below!

When W ere the C ritics C hoice A wards S upposed t o B e ?

The Critics Choice Awards’ original air date would have been on January 12, 2025.

What I s the C ritics C hoice A wards 2025 N ew D ate ?

The 30th Critics Choice Awards have been postponed to January 26, due to L.A.’s wildfires. The awards ceremony will remain at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Viewers can watch the Critics Choice Awards live on E! The show can be watched on Peacock the next day. Joey Berlin, who is the CEO of the Critics Choice Association, has shared on the brand’s social media: “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.”

Which F ilms and TV S hows A re N ominated f or the Critics Choice Award ?

When it comes to film, Wicked and Conclave are both leading with 11 nominations each. Dune: Part Two and Emilia Perez each have 10 nominations. As for TV shows, Shogun leads with six nominations, according to Vogue.

When A re the O scars 2025 ?

The 97th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET. Conan O’Brien will be the Oscars’ host for the first time.

When W ill W e F ind O ut the Oscars 2025 N ominations?

The voting window started on Wednesday, January 8. Originally, the voting would have ended on Sunday, January 12, however it was postponed to Tuesday, January 14. It has now been extended up until Friday, January 17. The Oscar nominations announcement has also been changed. Originally it was planned for Friday, January 17, and was then postponed to Sunday, January 19. Now, it has a new date of Thursday, January 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.