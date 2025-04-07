Clem Burke’s Health: Inside the Late Drummer’s Cancer Battle

Image Credit: Getty Images

Clem Burke led an incredible music career and life up until his death. Unbeknownst to the public, Clem was battling an illness. In April 2025, the Blondie band drummer died, and the rock group announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie,” the band’s Instagram statement read. “His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The band also pointed out that Clem’s musical “influence extended far beyond Blondie,” noting that he was a self-proclaimed “rock ‘n’ roll survivalist,” who “played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s.”

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of,” Blondie continued. “We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

How Did Clem Burke Die?

Clem died after battling cancer, Blondie confirmed in its Instagram announcement.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” the statement read.

What Cancer Did Clem Burke Have?

It’s unclear what type of cancer Clem lived with toward the end of his life.

How Old Was Clem Burke?

Clem was 70 years old when he died in April 2025.

Was Clem Burke Married?

Yes, Clem was married to his wife, Ellen Burke.