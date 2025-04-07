Clem Burke’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Blondie Drummer Made

Image Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The legendary Clem Burke has now left the world behind. He is remembered by many, and his bandmates honored him with a heartfelt social media post that read, “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

They added, “Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. A self proclaimed “Rock & Roll survivalist”, he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.”

The band concluded, “We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

As he is deeply missed, learn more below about how his time in the spotlight contributed to his net worth.

Who Was Clem Burke?

Clem Burke was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, on November 24, 1954. He was best known as the drummer for Blondie, a band that rose to fame in the 1970s.

How Did Clem Burke Die?

The musician died at age 70 after privately battling cancer.

Clem Burke’s Net Worth

While the exact figure is unclear, Clem and his Blondie bandmates sold over 40 million records. Their extensive touring and performances also significantly contributed to their financial success.

Was Clem Burke Married?

Yes, Clem was married to Ellen Burke since 2002.

Did Clem Burke Have Any Kids?

No, Clem did not have any children.