Clem Burke’s Wife: Was the Late Blondie Musician Married?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Clem Burke had all the love and support from his wife, Ellen Burke, through the end of his life. The two enjoyed more than 20 years of marriage before the Blondie drummer died in April 2025, his bandmates announced in an Instagram post at the time. The announcement — signed by founding members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein — began with describing Clem as “not just a drummer,” but “the heartbeat of Blondie.”

“His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable,” Blondie’s post read. “Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. A self proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist,’ he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s.”

While pointing out that Clem’s “influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres,” Blondie noted that he left “an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world,” Blondie’s post concluded. “His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

Was Clem Burke Married?

Yes, Clem married his wife, Ellen, in 2002, according to the U.S. Sun. While the couple kept most of the details about their relationship away from the public eye, Clem occasionally shared photos of Ellen to his Instagram. In February 2023, he wished his wife a “Happy Birthday” by sharing an image of her.

Did Clem Burke Have Kids?

No, Clem did not have children. The late “Call Me” artist and Ellen enjoyed a happy marriage until he died in April 2025.

How Did Clem Burke Die?

Clem died following a private battle with cancer, Blondie confirmed in its Instagram announcement. It’s still unclear what form of cancer the drummer was living with.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” Blondie’s Instagram post read.

Clem Burke’s Net Worth

Clem’s exact net worth was unclear, but Blondie sold more than 40 million records, which contributed to their financial success.