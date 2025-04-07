Did Clem Burke Have Kids? Learn About the Blondie Drummer’s Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

Clem Burke was a member of one of rock music’s most popular bands — Blondie — but he preferred to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. The late 70-year-old died following a battle with cancer, which wasn’t revealed until his death in April 2025. As fans of the late drummer grieve him, many want to learn more about his family and personal life, including whether he had kids or if he was married.

Blondie broke the news of Clem’s death in an Instagram post, which detailed the musician’s accomplishments with the band and beyond.

“Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie,” the announcement read. “A self proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist,’ he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.”

Blondie’s statement concluded with, “We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

Learn about Clem’s family and his personal life below.

Did Clem Burke Have Kids?

No, Clem did not have children.

Was Clem Burke Married?

Yes, Clem was married to his wife, Ellen Burke. According to the U.S. Sun, Clem and Ellen tied the knot in 2002.

How Did Clem Burke Die?

According to Blondie’s announcement of his death, Clem died after battling cancer, though it’s still unclear what form of cancer he was living with.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” Blondie’s statement read. “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”