Clem Burke’s Cause of Death: How the Blondie Drummer Died

Image Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Clem Burke, the legendary drummer best known for powering the rhythm of New Wave trailblazers Blondie, has died at the age of 70, a representative for the band confirmed.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world,” the band wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The tribute was signed, “Godspeed, Dr. Burke,” by bandmates Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, on behalf of the entire Blondie family.

Who Was Clem Burke?

Born on November 24, 1954, in Bayonne, New Jersey, Clem joined Blondie in 1975 and remained a cornerstone of the group throughout its storied career, contributing to all of their albums. His energetic, precise drumming helped define the band’s signature sound and played a key role in timeless hits like “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me.”

Beyond his work with Blondie, Clem’s talent led him to collaborate with a range of legendary artists, including the Eurythmics, the Ramones (briefly performing under the name Elvis Ramone), Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, and Joan Jett. Known for his passion and versatility, Burke earned a reputation as a true “Rock & Roll survivalist.”

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie,” the band shared. “His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage.”

In recognition of his contributions to music, Clem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 alongside Blondie bandmates Debbie and Chris.

How Did Clem Burke Die?

Clem passed away on April 7, 2025, at the age of 70, following a private battle with cancer, according to multiple outlets. His illness was not publicly revealed until after his death, and the specific type of cancer has not been disclosed.

In the group’s statement posted to social media, Blondie confirmed the news, writing, “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.”

Who Was Clem Burke’s Wife?

Clem was married to Ellen Burke. The couple tied the knot in 2002 and shared a strong, supportive relationship. Ellen is reported to have worked as a pediatric nurse, though she kept a low profile throughout their marriage.

Did Clem Burke Have Any Children?

No, Clem and Ellen did not have any children.