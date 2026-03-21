Chuck Norris’ Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Action Movie Star Made

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Chuck Norris etched himself in Hollywood history as one of the most famous action heroes of all time. Known for his roles in Walker, Texas Ranger and The Way of the Dragon, Norris was also a trained martial artist. His sudden death broke hearts across the industry and prompted new fans to delve into his filmography as curiosity about his cause of death, family and net worth surfaced.

The Norris family announced the news of his death in an Instagram post. He died shortly after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed health scare in Hawaii.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” the statement read. “He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved.”

The statement continued, “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Learn about Norris’ life, career, net worth and legacy below.

How Old Was Chuck Norris?

Norris was 86 when he died in March 2026.

What Is Chuck Norris’ Net Worth Now?

Norris’ estimated net worth is $70 million today, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Chuck Norris Die?

Norris’ cause of death was not immediately revealed. His family noted in their statement that they wanted to “keep the circumstances private,” adding that the Expendables 2 star “was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

“We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way,” the Norris family added.

Did Chuck Norris Have Kids?

Yes, Norris is survived by five children, whom he shared with different women: Mike, Eric, Dina, Dakota and Danilee.

Was Chuck Norris Married? About His Wife Gena

Yes, Norris was married to his wife, Gena O’Kelley, from 1998 until he died. They shared Dakota and Danilee together.

Before marrying O’Kelley, Norris was married to his first wife, Dianne Kay Holechek, for 30 years before they split in 1988. During their marriage, Norris admittedly had an affair with another woman, with whom he welcomed his daughter Dina.