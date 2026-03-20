Who Is Chuck Norris’ Wife? About Gena O’Kelley & Ex-Wife Dianne Holechek

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Chuck Norris‘ legacy will live on through his family. His wife, Gena O’Kelley, is now widowed and is grieving the loss of her late husband. Though Chuck is one of Hollywood’s most famous veterans, his priority was always his loved ones.

The Norris family announced the late Walker, Texas Ranger star’s death in a post shared to his Instagram account on March 20, 2026. According to the statement, he died on March 19 shortly after he was hospitalized.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the family wrote in their statement. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

The family added that Chuck “lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the statement continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.”

Below, get to know Chuck’s wife, Gena, his ex-wife, Dianne, and learn about his past relationships.

Who Is Gena O’Kelley? Meet Chuck Norris’ Second Wife

Gena was a model and is 23 years younger than Chuck. The couple first met in 1997 while the martist artist was on a date with another woman. He and Gena got married in November 1998 and welcomed two children together: Dakota and Danilee.

Chuck and Gena’s marriage lasted until the end of his life in 2026. He occasionally shared sweet moments with his wife to Instagram, including in November 2024 for their wedding anniversary.

“Happy 26th wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife! You always fill my life with joy, love, and countless wonderful memories,” Chuck captioned his post at the time, which was a shot of him and Gena on their wedding day. “I am so thankful and blessed to wake up next to the most incredible woman that God could have ever blessed me with. Every moment with you is indescribably precious to me. I love you, Gena. Forever and always.”

Who Is Chuck Norris’ Ex-Wife? Meet Dianne Holecheck

Chuck’s ex-wife was Dianne Kay Holechek, his high school sweetheart. The pair went to school together in Torrance, California, and got married in December 1958 when he was 18 and she was 17. Dianne welcomed two sons with Chuck: Mike and Eric.

After 30 years of marriage, Chuck and Dianne separated in 1988 and finalized their divorce the following year.

Dianne died in 2025 after a battle with dementia.

Chuck Norris’ Other Relationships

Chuck admitted to having cheated on Dianne in 1962 with a woman named Johanna while he was stationed in California in the Air Force in 1962. He did not tell Johanna that he was married, and their affair resulted in the birth of his daughter Dina.

According to a Unilad article, Chuck opened up about the affair in his 2004 book, Against All Odds: My Story.

“To my shame, I never told Johanna that I was married,” he admitted.