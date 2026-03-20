How Did Chuck Norris Die? Updates on the Late Actor’s Cause of Death

Chuck Norris, the actor and martial artist known for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger, died on March 19, 2026, shortly after being rushed to a hospital in Kauai, Hawaii, earlier that day. He was 86. Norris had always been physically fit, and heartbroken fans are wondering what caused his death in the first place. After all, less than two weeks before he died, Norris had shared a video of his boxing workout while celebrating his birthday.

Norris’ family announced his death in a statement shared to his Instagram account on March 20. They confirmed he died on the morning of March 19.

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the statement read. “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved.”

The statement continued, “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Norris’ family concluded their statement by acknowledging, “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Norris’ shocking death and his final days.

How Did Chuck Norris Die? Cause of Death Updates

At the time of publication, an official cause of death has not been announced. His family indicated in their statement that they “would like to keep the circumstances private.”

Was Chuck Norris Sick With an Illness Before He Died?

Norris had no known health issues before he died. In fact, he had maintained his regular workout and training up until his death. However, he was brought to a hospital on March 19 for unknown reasons.

Just one day before his hospitalization, TMZ reported that he was in “good spirits and cracking jokes.”

What Happened to Chuck Norris Before His Death?

It’s still unclear what exactly happened to Norris during his final days.