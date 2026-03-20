Chuck Norris’ Health: Why Was He Rushed to a Hospital in 2026?

Image Credit: Frederic Meylan

Chuck Norris suffered from a health scare in Kauai, Hawaii, after being rushed to a hospital. The late 86-year-old Walker, Texas Ranger alum’s hospitalization was apparently sudden, and fans grew concerned about his condition. Shortly after the news made headlines, Norris’ death was confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’ family captioned an Instagram post on March 20, 2026. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

The news came less than two weeks after the actor celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10. He marked the occasion by sharing an Instagram video of himself sparring with a boxing trainer.

“I don’t age. I level up. I’m 86 today!” Norris captioned his post. “Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know. God Bless, Chuck Norris.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Norris’ hospitalization and his health.

Was Chuck Norris Sick With an Illness? What We Know About His Health

Norris always maintained his health. As previously noted, the martial artist and actor worked out regularly, primarily through boxing techniques. He did not have a known illness.

Why Was Chuck Norris Rushed to a Hospital in March 2026?

The nature of Norris’ hospitalization is still unclear at the time of publication. According to TMZ, his “medical emergency” occurred within 24 hours after he had been training on the island of Kauai, as he normally does. Norris was in “good spirits and cracking jokes” before his health scare, the outlet reported.

How Old Is Chuck Norris?

Norris was 86 when he died. He was born on March 10, 1940.

Who Is Chuck Norris’ Wife?

Norris was married to his wife, Gena O’Kelley, since 1998. The couple shared children Dakota and Danilee.

Although the spouses typically kept their relationship away from the public eye, Norris couldn’t help but gush over his wife in a November 2024 Instagram post while ringing in their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 26th wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife!” Norris captioned a post of him and O’Kelley in their wedding attire. “You always fill my life with joy, love, and countless wonderful memories. I am so thankful and blessed to wake up next to the most incredible woman that God could have ever blessed me with. Every moment with you is indescribably precious to me. I love you, Gena. Forever and always.”