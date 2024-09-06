Demi Lovato’s ‘Child Star’ Documentary: Trailer, Release Date & the Celebrity Cast

Image Credit: Getty Images

After Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, Demi Lovato is releasing her upcoming documentary, Child Star. The doc sees the “Confident” hitmaker interview multiple celebrities who were child stars at the beginning of their careers. After the trailer was released, viewers noticed that some of Demi’s past Disney Channel castmates appeared on screen.

“Everyone wanted to make it in the industry at a young age,” Demi is heard saying in a voice over as the trailer begins. The teaser invites viewers to “join Demi Lovato for an intimate look at child stardom.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details about the Child Star documentary, below.

What Is the ‘Child Star’ Documentary About?

Child Star explores Demi’s personal past as a young Disney Channel icon. The trailer features snippets of her appearances in Camp Rock and alongside some of the network’s biggest names, including Joe Jonas and Selena Gomez. However, neither of them appear in the doc.

As Demi sits down with other child stars, they discuss difficult topics including mental health, drug abuse, the pressures of beauty standards, financial expectations and more.

Per its official synopsis, the doc “explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars.”

Child Star is also Demi’s directorial debut.

What Celebrities Are in ‘Child Star’?

As the trailer reveals, some of Hollywood’s biggest names sit down with Demi throughout the doc. Talk show host and actress Drew Barrymore, Nickelodeon alum and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home alum Raven-Symoné speak with Demi about their careers as young actors. Other celebrities in the doc include Demi’s former Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and Golden Globe award winner Christina Ricci.

In the doc, Alyson and Demi discuss their Camp Rock days. At one point in the trailer, Demi apologizes to Alyson after the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum pointed out that “there was a sense of walking on eggshells.”

‘Child Star’ Doc Release Date

Child Star premieres on September 17.

How to Watch ‘Child Star’

Upon its release, viewers can stream Child Star on September 17.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).