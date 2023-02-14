Celine Dion’s Husband René Angélil: Everything To Know About Her Late Spouse

Celine Dion is an award-winning singer known for her songs “My Heart Will Go On”, “All by Myself” and more.

She was married to Rene Angélil for 22 years.

Her marriage to Rene is her only marriage to this day.

Celine is set to appear & debut new music in the rom-com Love Again come May 2023.

Songstress Celine Dion, 54, is one of the music industry’s most talented singers and songwriters. During her decades-long career, she has won a total of five Grammy Awards and 16 nominations. Not only that, but the blonde beauty has also become a pop culture icon with her song “My Heart Will Go On” becoming the track synonymous with the Titanic movie in 1997. However, when Celine isn’t laying down ballads in the studio or performing a Las Vegas residency, she can often be spotted remembering her late husband, René Angélil. Below is everything to know about him, their marriage, and more on Celine’s romantic future!

Who Is Celine Dion’s Husband?

The 54-year-old musician was married to Rene for over two decades, as they tied the knot in 1994! Not only was he her devoted life partner, but the late businessman was also her talent manager. About five years after they got married, Rene was sadly diagnosed with throat cancer, as reported by PEOPLE. During that time, Celine even took a two-year hiatus from her singing career to focus on her hubby’s health. Sadly, Rene lost the battle to cancer on Jan. 14, 2016 and died after the duo had been married for 22 years.

Their Marriage

Prior to his passing, Celine and Rene were madly in love for many years. They were also famous for their 26-year-wide age gap between them. Rene met Celine when she was just 12 years old and brought him to tears when she auditioned for him, per PEOPLE. Interestingly, Rene was married to a woman named Anne Renée from 1973 until they divorced in 1985. Later, in her 2000 memoir Celine Dion: My Story, My Dream, the blonde beauty detailed the night she finally got to be with Rene. “I threw myself into his arms,” she wrote of a night after she won a TV singing competition in 1988. “Later that night, I was seated at the head of the bed, legs folded under the covers. I was happy about being alone with the man I loved.”

By 2001, the duo welcomed their first son, René-Charles Angélil, 22, and would later welcome two more including twins Eddy and Nelson, 11. In 2013, the mom-of-three spoke to The Daily Mail about being a mom with a full-time career. “But the only reward that would mean anything to me is my children. There’s nothing that can top being a mother. I would like more but I don’t know if it could happen. I want the twins and me to have quality time,” she gushed at the time.

What She’s Said After His Passing

In more recent years, Celine has shared numerous photos of Rene via her Instagram, including ones of her mourning him. In fact, just weeks ahead of his death, Celine took to Instagram to commemorate their 21-year wedding anniversary with a throwback photo. “21 years today,” she captioned the post of them hand-in-hand. On Jan. 14, 2020, the “I’m Alive” singer shared another snapshot of her late husband to remember him four years after his death. “There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…,” she captioned the post (see above).

Two years later, Celine shared a photo from the day she gave birth to her eldest son. “René-Charles, 21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow,” she captioned the post, which also featured Rene (see below).

Celine On Re-Marrying

Years after her husband passed away, Celine opened up about finding love again during a 2019 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I don’t date,” she explained. “I don’t have a boyfriend, and you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great.” The star later gushed that she is still in love with Rene. “I’m still in love,” she continued. “I’ve been living all my life with Rene. He’s still within me.”