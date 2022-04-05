Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker & More Couples Who’ve Gotten Married In Vegas Weddings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were not afraid to roll the dice on love. They become the latest celeb couple to get hitched in Vegas, so see who else got married in Sin City.

For some wild reason, some of Hollywood’s hottest couples took the game and got hitched in Las Vegas. Sin City has been the destination of nearly a dozen high-profile weddings — most of which have not lasted. But, the unions that have weathered the test of time have one epic wedding story to share for many years to come. Take a look through our attached gallery to see all of the star couples who’ve tied the knot in quickie weddings in Last Vegas!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Travis Barker went to Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards and left Sin City with a new wife. The blink-182 drummer and his fiancé, Kourtney Kardashian, got married in the early hours of Monday, Apr. 4. The wedding took place just hours after he performed alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz at the awards show.

Like many Vegas weddings, an Elvis Presley impersonator presided over Travis and Kourtney’s wedding, officiating the ceremony as they became husband and wife. While this ceremony means they’re now officially married, there will be a more formal, glamorous affair down the line. They actually reportedly have “several” ceremonies planned, so 2022 will be the year of Kravis.

Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata Musician

As everyone said when it happened – “fifth time’s a charm?” Nicolas Cage said “I do” for the fifth and possibly final time in 2021. He and Riko Shibata tied the knot in a wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Feb. 16, a date to honor his late father, August Coppola. Riko, a native of Kyoto, Japan, wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono during the small, intimate ceremony. A year later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, and Nic vowed that this marriage would last.

“I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can,” said Nic in a March 2022 interview. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it.”

David Harbour & Lily Allen

It wasn’t so strange when David Harbour and Lily Allen got married at the Graceland Chapel in September 2020. “In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” David captioned the wedding photo of him holding his new bride in his arms. An Elvis impersonator stood by with a guitar in hand. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following,” added David, indicating the photo of David and Lily eating burgers with her two daughters, Marnie Cooper, and Ethel Cooper, afterward.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

A musician marrying a television star after an awards show in Las Vegas? It’s all been done. Three years before Travis and Kourtney pulled off the feat, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shocked everyone by getting a quickie marriage following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The Jonas Brother member wed the Game of Thrones star in a wedding that included a song by Dan + Shay. Diplo was tasked with taking pictures, and the whole ceremony came to light because the DJ spilled the tea. Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were on hand as groomsmen.

