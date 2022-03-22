Nicolas Cage Vows Marriage To 5th Wife Riko Shibata Will Be His Last: ‘Not Happening Again’ 

After four failed marriages, Nicolas Cage is confident that he’s found ‘the one’ in Riko Shibata. In a new interview, he insists that there won’t be any other marriages in his future now that he’s with Riko.

Nicolas Cage, 58, married his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, 27, in Feb. 2021, and he’s confident that this is going to be the marriage that lasts for him. “I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can,” Nick told GQ in a new interview. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it.”

Nicolas and Riko met at the beginning of 2020 and started quietly dating. When the coronavirus hit, they maintained a long distance relationship, with him in the United States and her at home in Japan. It was during this time that Nicolas proposed to Riko via FaceTime, and they tied the knot in Las Vegas in February 2021. News of their marriage remained a secret for a few weeks.

At the beginning of January 2022, it was confirmed that Riko was pregnant with her and Nicolas’ first child. In his GQ interview, Nicolas revealed that he and Riko already have possible names picked out for the baby. If it’s a boy, he’ll be Akira Francesco and if it’s a girl, she’ll be Lennon Augie. “Augie was my father’s nickname,” the actor explained. “And my uncle [director Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco.” While looking at a two-month ultrasound of the baby, Nicolas gushed, “I think it’s so sweet. It’s like a little edamame. A little bean.”

Nicolas already has two children. He shares his oldest son, Weston Cage, with ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton, and has a second son, Kal-El Cage, with Alice Kim, his third wife. Nicolas and Alice were married from 2004 until Jan. 2016. Before that, he wed Patricia Arquette in April 1995 and they were married until the divorce was finalized in 2001. His second wife was Lisa Marie Presley, who he married in August 2002 and split from just over 100 days later.

After divorcing from Alice in 2016, Nicolas married Eika Koike in March 2019, but they broke up just four days later. Although Nicolas filed for annulment, he was granted a regular divorce from Erika in June 2019. Just months later, he got together with Riko.