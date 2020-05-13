Celeb Moms Bonding With Their Kids In Quarantine: Kylie Jenner With Stormi & More

They may be stuck at home right now, but celeb moms like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are cherishing the opportunity to bond with their kids. See how these supermoms are getting it done!

School’s cancelled, playdates are forbidden, and going out on the town is a no go for families during the COVID-19 crisis, but celebrity moms are making sure that their children are staying healthy and happy nonetheless. They’re cherishing the extra time staying at home as a way to bond with their children! Kylie Jenner, 22, always a hands-on mother, has dedicated her time away from the Kylie Cosmetics HQ to nurturing daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie shared an adorable video to Instagram on May 11 revealing how she’s teaching her two-year-old patience. Little Stormi already has perfect manners; Kylie told her that she could eat three candies if she waited for her to use the bathroom first. Stormi sang “patience, patience” to herself, waited, and was rewarded! The rest of their days have been filled with fun and games.

Kim Kardashian, 38, has had plenty of time to bond with her four kids: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months. She had moms saying “too relatable” when she tried doing a makeup tutorial from her bathroom, just so she could have a break away from the kiddos for a few minutes. North busted in on her to ask a zillion questions, and it was way too funny. She posted a sweet selfie with North to Instagram on April 25 that showed the mother-daughter duo wearing matching Kanye sweatshirts. “What’s your favorite thing about quarantine?” she asked in the caption. “Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7.”

Chrissy Teigen, 34, truly went above and beyond for daughter Luna Stephens. The Chrissy’s Court host, along with husband John Legend, threw an entire wedding for their four-year-old’s stuffed animals! It came complete with a homemade wedding cake, vows on the beach, and a stirring rendition of Selena Gomez‘s “Hands to Myself” by the EGOT winner himself. When she’s not officiating blessed unions between stuffed lambs, Chrissy’s also cooking and playing with Luna and her little brother, Miles Stephens, in their Malibu beach house and on the sand.

Not a day goes by without some adorable baby content from Porsha Williams. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, has been doting on one-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley while at home. For Mother’s Day, May 10, she shared a series of photos of baby PJ rocking a springy seersucker dress decorated with a bunny, and giant bows in her hair. “Today I celebrate because God blessed me with you,” she captioned the sweet post. It’s crazy how big Pilar has gotten in such a short time. She’s already walking!

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include supermom Khloe Kardashian. Khloe, 35, absolutely cherishes the time she spends with her daughter, True Thompson. She posted the most adorable video of True playing with bubbles in their backyard on May 12, and the toddler was having an absolute blast. Khloe also built True a luxury playhouse, complete with a couch, an showered her with presents and love on her second birthday in April. Dad Tristan Thompson broke quarantine to come celebrate with balloons, glitter, and a pretty delicious looking Sesame Street cake.

With the end of stay-at-home orders nowhere in sight, families are going to continue spending a lot of time under lockdown together. But these celebrity moms have proven that they’ll be just fine, with their sweet kiddos by their sides.